LIST: Tampa Bay counties offering sandbags ahead of Tropical Storm Laura

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – While the Tampa Bay area continues to monitor Tropical Storm Laura and its track, several counties are now providing sandbags for residents.

Below are the available sandbag locations for each county:

Hernando County

Available Friday, Aug. 21 from noon to 5 p.m. as well as Saturday, Aug. 22 and Sunday, Aug. 23 from

8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sandbag sites are self-serve only, please bring your own shovel. Limit 15 sandbags per vehicle.

Linda Pedersen Park: 6300 Shoal Line Boulevard, Spring Hill

Highlands County

Sand and bags are provided, however, residents are being asked to bring their own shovel. Limit 10 bags per person.

Sand bags are available at:

Road and Bridge office at 4344 George Blvd., Sebring

Road and Bridge office on East Winthrop Street, Avon Park

Road and Bridge office on County Road 621, Lake Placid

Sand for sand bags is available at:

South George Boulevard just north of the Emergency Operations Center, Sebring

Intersection of County Road 17 East, Old Bombing Range Road and Isabelle Lake Road, Avon Park

Intersection of County Road 619, County Road 621 and Highlands Lake Drive, Lake Placid

Pasco County

Sand and bags are provided, however, residents are being asked to bring their own shovel.

Pasco County Public Works (C-Barn): 30908 Warder Road, San Antonio

Magnolia Valley Golf Course Clubhouse: 7223 Massachusetts Ave., New Port Richey

Pasco Fire Rescue Station 17: 2951 Seven Springs Blvd., New Port Richey

