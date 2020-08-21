LIST: Tampa Bay counties offering sandbags ahead of Tropical Storm Laura

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – While the Tampa Bay area continues to monitor Tropical Storm Laura and its track, several counties are now providing sandbags for residents.
Below are the available sandbag locations for each county:
Hernando County
Available Friday, Aug. 21 from noon to 5 p.m. as well as Saturday, Aug. 22 and Sunday, Aug. 23 from
8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Sandbag sites are self-serve only, please bring your own shovel. Limit 15 sandbags per vehicle.
- Linda Pedersen Park: 6300 Shoal Line Boulevard, Spring Hill
Highlands County
Sand and bags are provided, however, residents are being asked to bring their own shovel. Limit 10 bags per person.
Sand bags are available at:
- Road and Bridge office at 4344 George Blvd., Sebring
- Road and Bridge office on East Winthrop Street, Avon Park
- Road and Bridge office on County Road 621, Lake Placid
Sand for sand bags is available at:
- South George Boulevard just north of the Emergency Operations Center, Sebring
- Intersection of County Road 17 East, Old Bombing Range Road and Isabelle Lake Road, Avon Park
- Intersection of County Road 619, County Road 621 and Highlands Lake Drive, Lake Placid
Pasco County
Sand and bags are provided, however, residents are being asked to bring their own shovel.
- Pasco County Public Works (C-Barn): 30908 Warder Road, San Antonio
- Magnolia Valley Golf Course Clubhouse: 7223 Massachusetts Ave., New Port Richey
- Pasco Fire Rescue Station 17: 2951 Seven Springs Blvd., New Port Richey
