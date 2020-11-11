LIST: Tampa Bay counties offering sandbags ahead of Hurricane Eta

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) – As the Tampa Bay area braces for Huricane Eta, residents are taking precautions to prepare for storm surge.

The storm is forecast to make landfall just north of Tampa, and will bring hurricane conditions to the area Wednesday into Thursday.

Counties in the Tampa Bay area have set up locations to pick up sandbags. Find out where sand bags are located in your county, below:

This list will be updated as more sandbag locations open up.

Citrus

Crystal River Firehouse: 650 NW 3rd Ave., Crystal River

Hernando

Valid ID required. Residents are being asked to bring their own shovel.

Linda Pedersen Park: 6300 Shoal Line Blvd.,Spring Hill

Manatee

Valid ID required. Residents are being asked to bring their own shovel.

Public Works Annex: 1411 9th St. W., Bradenton

Pasco

Valid ID required. Residents are being asked to bring their own shovel.

Pasco County Public Works, C-Barn : 30908 Warder Road, San Antonio

: 30908 Warder Road, San Antonio Magnolia Valley Golf Course : 7223 Massachusetts Ave., New Port Richey

: 7223 Massachusetts Ave., New Port Richey Pasco Fire Rescue Station 17 : 2951 Seven Springs Blvd., New Port Richey

: 2951 Seven Springs Blvd., New Port Richey Veterans Memorial Park: 14333 Hicks Road, Hudson

Pinellas

Valid ID or utility bill required.

Helen Howarth Equestrian area : 6301 94th Ave., Pinellas Park

: 6301 94th Ave., Pinellas Park Pinebrook Park : 7202 118th Ave N., Pinellas Park

: 7202 118th Ave N., Pinellas Park Broderick Recreation : 6101 66th Ave N., Pinellas Park

: 6101 66th Ave N., Pinellas Park Forbes Recreation Center : 6401 94th Ave., Pinellas Park

: 6401 94th Ave., Pinellas Park Pavement and Traffic Operations Building : 1744 9th Ave. N., St. Petersburg

: 1744 9th Ave. N., St. Petersburg Dodecanese at Roosevelt : 735 Dodecanese Blvd., Tarpon Springs

: 735 Dodecanese Blvd., Tarpon Springs Live Oak Street Recreation Complex : 508 Live Oak St., Tarpon Springs

: 508 Live Oak St., Tarpon Springs Dorsett Park: E Harrison St., Tarpon Springs

LATEST STORIES: