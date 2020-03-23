List: Tampa Bay counties offering meals to students despite school closures

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – With all Florida K-12 public schools closed until at least April 15, Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried has activated the state’s Summer BreakSpot website.

This allows families to receive free meals for children under 18.

Starting Monday, March 23, several Tampa Bay counties will be providing meals to students in need.

In order to pick up breakfast and/or lunch, a child under the age of 18 must be present in the car or in person with a parent or guardian over 18 to receive a meal.

Depending on the location, students will be able to pick up both meals at one time.

Below is a list of the meal distribution locations for the local counties participating during the week of March 23. The counties are listed in alphabetical order.

Hardee County

Each location will be open from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. for breakfast and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for lunch.

Zolfo Elementary School

Hardee High School

Wauchula Elementary School

North Wauchula Elementary School

Hilltop Elementary School

Hardee Junior High School

Bowling Green Elementary School

Highlands County

Each location will be open from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Avon Park High School

Lake Placid High School

Sebring High School

Highlands Career Institute

Avon Park Middle School

Hill Gustat Middle School

Lake Placid Middle School

Sebring Middle School

Kindergarten Learning Center

Avon Elementary School

Cracker Trail Elementary School

Fred Wild Elementary School

Lake Country Elementary School

Lake Placid Elementary School

Memorial Elementary School

Park Elementary School

Sun ‘N Lake Elementary School

Woodlawn Elementary School

Hillsborough County

Each location will be open from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Alonso High School

Armwood High School

Blake High School

Brandon High School

Chamberlain High School

Durant High School

East Bay High School

Hillsborough High School

Jefferson High School

King High School

Lennard High School

Leto High School

Madison Middle School

Middleton High School

Mort Elementary School

Plant City High School

Reddick Elementary School

Rodgers Middle School

Sligh Middle School

Smith Middle School

Spoto High School

Strawberry Crest High School

Wharton High School

Manatee County

Each location will be open from various times.

Turner Chapel – 11:30 a.m. to noon

Lincoln Park – 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Manatee Mobile Home Park – 11:30 a.m. to noon

City Stop – 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Southeast High School – 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Bradenton Village Apt. – Noon to 12:30 p.m.

Pride Park – 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Pasco County

Each location will be open from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Crews Lake Middle School

Fivay High School

Gulf Middle School

New River Elementary School

Pasco High School

Sunray Elementary School

Zephyrhills High School

Pinellas County

Each location will be open from various times.

Fairmount Park Elementary – 10:15 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.

Dunedin Elementary – 10:45 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.

Eisenhower Elementary – 11 a.m. to noon

Fairmount Park Elementary – 10:15 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.

Marjorie K. Rawlings Elementary – 11 a.m. to noon

John Hopkins Middle – 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

New Heights Elementary – 10:45 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.

Ponce De Leon Elementary – 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Southern Oak Elementary – 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Tarpon Springs Elementary – 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Sarasota County

Each location will be open from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Booker High School

Fruitville Elementary School

Garden Elementary School

North Port High School

Atwater Elementary School

LATEST STORIES: