List: Tampa Bay counties offering meals to students despite school closures

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – With all Florida K-12 public schools closed until at least April 15, Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried has activated the state’s Summer BreakSpot website.
This allows families to receive free meals for children under 18.
Starting Monday, March 23, several Tampa Bay counties will be providing meals to students in need.
In order to pick up breakfast and/or lunch, a child under the age of 18 must be present in the car or in person with a parent or guardian over 18 to receive a meal.
Depending on the location, students will be able to pick up both meals at one time.
Below is a list of the meal distribution locations for the local counties participating during the week of March 23. The counties are listed in alphabetical order.
Hardee County
Each location will be open from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. for breakfast and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for lunch.
- Zolfo Elementary School
- Hardee High School
- Wauchula Elementary School
- North Wauchula Elementary School
- Hilltop Elementary School
- Hardee Junior High School
- Bowling Green Elementary School
Highlands County
Each location will be open from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.
- Avon Park High School
- Lake Placid High School
- Sebring High School
- Highlands Career Institute
- Avon Park Middle School
- Hill Gustat Middle School
- Lake Placid Middle School
- Sebring Middle School
- Kindergarten Learning Center
- Avon Elementary School
- Cracker Trail Elementary School
- Fred Wild Elementary School
- Lake Country Elementary School
- Lake Placid Elementary School
- Memorial Elementary School
- Park Elementary School
- Sun ‘N Lake Elementary School
- Woodlawn Elementary School
Hillsborough County
Each location will be open from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.
- Alonso High School
- Armwood High School
- Blake High School
- Brandon High School
- Chamberlain High School
- Durant High School
- East Bay High School
- Hillsborough High School
- Jefferson High School
- King High School
- Lennard High School
- Leto High School
- Madison Middle School
- Middleton High School
- Mort Elementary School
- Plant City High School
- Reddick Elementary School
- Rodgers Middle School
- Sligh Middle School
- Smith Middle School
- Spoto High School
- Strawberry Crest High School
- Wharton High School
Manatee County
Each location will be open from various times.
- Turner Chapel – 11:30 a.m. to noon
- Lincoln Park – 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.
- Manatee Mobile Home Park – 11:30 a.m. to noon
- City Stop – 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.
- Southeast High School – 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
- Bradenton Village Apt. – Noon to 12:30 p.m.
- Pride Park – 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Pasco County
Each location will be open from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.
- Crews Lake Middle School
- Fivay High School
- Gulf Middle School
- New River Elementary School
- Pasco High School
- Sunray Elementary School
- Zephyrhills High School
Pinellas County
Each location will be open from various times.
- Fairmount Park Elementary – 10:15 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.
- Dunedin Elementary – 10:45 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.
- Eisenhower Elementary – 11 a.m. to noon
- Marjorie K. Rawlings Elementary – 11 a.m. to noon
- John Hopkins Middle – 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
- New Heights Elementary – 10:45 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.
- Ponce De Leon Elementary – 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
- Southern Oak Elementary – 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
- Tarpon Springs Elementary – 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Sarasota County
Each location will be open from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.
- Booker High School
- Fruitville Elementary School
- Garden Elementary School
- North Port High School
- Atwater Elementary School
