LIST: Tampa Bay counties, cities open sandbag locations ahead of Tropical Depression Fred

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

*The video above is on Citrus County residents concerned by possible impacts from Tropical Depression Fred*

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – In anticipation of Tropical Depression Fred, which is forecast to slowly strengthen tomorrow and Saturday, Tampa Bay communities are making sandbags available for residents.

Residents are being asked to bring a valid ID to show proof of residency.

You can find sandbags at the locations listed below:

Highlands County

  • Sebring
    • Highlands County Road and Bridge Office — 4344 George Boulevard, Sebring, Florida 33875
      • Open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Avon Park
    • Highland County Road and Bridge Office — 1115 E. Winthrop Street, Avon Park, Florida 33825
      • Open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Lake Placid
    • Highland County Road and Bridge Office — Intersection of County Road 621 and Highlands Lake Drive, Lake Placid, Florida 33852
      • Open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Hillsborough County

  • Temple Terrace
    • Youth Sports Complex — 10369 US Highway 301, Tampa, Florida 33637
      • Open Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Manatee County

  • Holmes Beach
    • Manatee Beach Parking Lot — 4000 Gulf Drive, Holmes Beach, Florida 34217
  • Palmetto
    • Rubonia Community Center — 1309 72nd Street E., Palmetto, Florida 34221
  • Myakka City
    • Myakka Community Center — 10060 Wauchula Road, Myakka City, Florida 34251

Pasco County

  • New Port Richey
    • W.H. Jack Mitchell, Jr. Park — 4825 Little Road, New Port Richey, Florida 3465
    • Magnolia Valley Golf Course — 7223 Massachusetts Avenue, New Port Richey, Florida 34653
  • Hudson
    • Veterans Memorial Park — 14333 Hicks Road, Hudson, Florida 34669
  • Wesley Chapel
    • Wesley Chapel District Park — 7727 Boyette Road, Wesley Chapel, Florida 33545
  • Land O’ Lakes
    • Land O’ Lakes Recreation Center — 3032 Collier Parkway, Land O’ Lakes, Florida 34639
  • San Antonio
    • Pasco County Public Works (C-Barn) — 30908 Warder Road, San Antonio, Florida 33576
  • Zephyrhills
    • Zephyrhills Fire Station 2, 6907 Dairy Road, Zephyrhills, Florida 33542

Polk County

  • Mulberry
    • Polk County Roads and Drainage Mulberry Unit — 900 NE 5th Street, Mulberry, Florida 33860
      • Open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday; 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday
  • Lakeland
    • 8970 N. Campbell Road, Lakeland, Florida 33810
      • Open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday; 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday
  • Fort Meade
    • Polk County Roads and Drainage Fort Meade Unit –1061 NE 9th Street, Fort Meade, Florida 33841
      • Open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday; 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday
  • Frostproof
    • Polk County Roads and Drainage Frostproof Unit — 350 County Road 630A, Frostproof, Florida 33843
      • Open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday; 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday
  • Auburndale
    • 1701 Holt Road, Auburndale, Florida 33823
      • Open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday; 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday
  • Dundee
    • Polk County Maintenance — 805 Dr. Martin Luther King St. SW, Dundee, Florida 33838
      • Open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday; 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday
  • Poinciana
    • Association of Poinciana Villages (APV) Public Works Facility — 2012 Hemlock Avenue, Poinciana, Florida 34759
      • Open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday; 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday
  • Haines City
    • Public Works Facility — 300 N. Fifth Street, Haines City, Florida 33844
      • Open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday; 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday

Sarasota County

  • Venice
    • Wellfield Park — 1400 Lucaya Avenue, Venice, Florida 34285
      • Open Friday at 8 a.m.
    • Venice City Hall — 401 W. Venice Avenue, Venice, Florida 34285
      • Open Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
    • Public Works Department — 1350 Ridgewood Avenue, Venice, Florida 34285
      • Open Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
    • South County Fleet Services — 4571 State Road 776/Englewood Road, Venice, Florida 34293
      • Open Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 pm.
  • Sarasota
    • Twin Lakes Park — 6700 Clark Road, Sarasota, Florida 34241
      • Open Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 pm.
    • Ed Smith Stadium (East Lot) — 2700 12th Street, Sarasota, Florida 34237
      • Open Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 pm.

If you know of a sandbag location not listed below, please send us an email at online@wfla.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss