LIST: Tampa Bay counties, cities open sandbag locations ahead of Tropical Depression Fred

*The video above is on Citrus County residents concerned by possible impacts from Tropical Depression Fred*

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – In anticipation of Tropical Depression Fred, which is forecast to slowly strengthen tomorrow and Saturday, Tampa Bay communities are making sandbags available for residents.

Residents are being asked to bring a valid ID to show proof of residency.

You can find sandbags at the locations listed below:

Highlands County

Sebring Highlands County Road and Bridge Office — 4344 George Boulevard, Sebring, Florida 33875 Open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Avon Park Highland County Road and Bridge Office — 1115 E. Winthrop Street, Avon Park, Florida 33825 Open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Lake Placid Highland County Road and Bridge Office — Intersection of County Road 621 and Highlands Lake Drive, Lake Placid, Florida 33852 Open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.



Hillsborough County

Temple Terrace Youth Sports Complex — 10369 US Highway 301, Tampa, Florida 33637 Open Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.



Manatee County

Holmes Beach Manatee Beach Parking Lot — 4000 Gulf Drive, Holmes Beach, Florida 34217

Palmetto Rubonia Community Center — 1309 72nd Street E., Palmetto, Florida 34221

Myakka City Myakka Community Center — 10060 Wauchula Road, Myakka City, Florida 34251



Pasco County

New Port Richey W.H. Jack Mitchell, Jr. Park — 4825 Little Road, New Port Richey, Florida 3465 Magnolia Valley Golf Course — 7223 Massachusetts Avenue, New Port Richey, Florida 34653

Hudson Veterans Memorial Park — 14333 Hicks Road, Hudson, Florida 34669

Wesley Chapel Wesley Chapel District Park — 7727 Boyette Road, Wesley Chapel, Florida 33545

Land O’ Lakes Land O’ Lakes Recreation Center — 3032 Collier Parkway, Land O’ Lakes, Florida 34639

San Antonio Pasco County Public Works (C-Barn) — 30908 Warder Road, San Antonio, Florida 33576

Zephyrhills Zephyrhills Fire Station 2, 6907 Dairy Road, Zephyrhills, Florida 33542



Polk County

Mulberry Polk County Roads and Drainage Mulberry Unit — 900 NE 5 th Street, Mulberry, Florida 33860 Open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday; 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday

Lakeland 8970 N. Campbell Road, Lakeland, Florida 33810 Open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday; 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday

Fort Meade Polk County Roads and Drainage Fort Meade Unit –1061 NE 9 th Street, Fort Meade, Florida 33841 Open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday; 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday

Frostproof Polk County Roads and Drainage Frostproof Unit — 350 County Road 630A, Frostproof, Florida 33843 Open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday; 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday

Auburndale 1701 Holt Road, Auburndale, Florida 33823 Open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday; 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday

Dundee Polk County Maintenance — 805 Dr. Martin Luther King St. SW, Dundee, Florida 33838 Open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday; 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday

Poinciana Association of Poinciana Villages (APV) Public Works Facility — 2012 Hemlock Avenue, Poinciana, Florida 34759 Open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday; 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday

Haines City Public Works Facility — 300 N. Fifth Street, Haines City, Florida 33844 Open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday; 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday



Sarasota County

Venice Wellfield Park — 1400 Lucaya Avenue, Venice, Florida 34285 Open Friday at 8 a.m. Venice City Hall — 401 W. Venice Avenue, Venice, Florida 34285 Open Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Public Works Department — 1350 Ridgewood Avenue, Venice, Florida 34285 Open Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. South County Fleet Services — 4571 State Road 776/Englewood Road, Venice, Florida 34293 Open Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 pm.

Sarasota Twin Lakes Park — 6700 Clark Road, Sarasota, Florida 34241 Open Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 pm. Ed Smith Stadium (East Lot) — 2700 12th Street, Sarasota, Florida 34237 Open Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 pm.



If you know of a sandbag location not listed below, please send us an email at online@wfla.com.