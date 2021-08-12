LIST: Tampa Bay counties, cities open sandbag locations ahead of Tropical Depression Fred

*The video above is on Citrus County residents concerned by possible impacts from Tropical Depression Fred*
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – In anticipation of Tropical Depression Fred, which is forecast to slowly strengthen tomorrow and Saturday, Tampa Bay communities are making sandbags available for residents.
Residents are being asked to bring a valid ID to show proof of residency.
You can find sandbags at the locations listed below:
Highlands County
- Sebring
- Highlands County Road and Bridge Office — 4344 George Boulevard, Sebring, Florida 33875
- Open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Avon Park
- Highland County Road and Bridge Office — 1115 E. Winthrop Street, Avon Park, Florida 33825
- Open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Lake Placid
- Highland County Road and Bridge Office — Intersection of County Road 621 and Highlands Lake Drive, Lake Placid, Florida 33852
- Open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Hillsborough County
- Temple Terrace
- Youth Sports Complex — 10369 US Highway 301, Tampa, Florida 33637
- Open Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Manatee County
- Holmes Beach
- Manatee Beach Parking Lot — 4000 Gulf Drive, Holmes Beach, Florida 34217
- Palmetto
- Rubonia Community Center — 1309 72nd Street E., Palmetto, Florida 34221
- Myakka City
- Myakka Community Center — 10060 Wauchula Road, Myakka City, Florida 34251
Pasco County
- New Port Richey
- W.H. Jack Mitchell, Jr. Park — 4825 Little Road, New Port Richey, Florida 3465
- Magnolia Valley Golf Course — 7223 Massachusetts Avenue, New Port Richey, Florida 34653
- Hudson
- Veterans Memorial Park — 14333 Hicks Road, Hudson, Florida 34669
- Wesley Chapel
- Wesley Chapel District Park — 7727 Boyette Road, Wesley Chapel, Florida 33545
- Land O’ Lakes
- Land O’ Lakes Recreation Center — 3032 Collier Parkway, Land O’ Lakes, Florida 34639
- San Antonio
- Pasco County Public Works (C-Barn) — 30908 Warder Road, San Antonio, Florida 33576
- Zephyrhills
- Zephyrhills Fire Station 2, 6907 Dairy Road, Zephyrhills, Florida 33542
Polk County
- Mulberry
- Polk County Roads and Drainage Mulberry Unit — 900 NE 5th Street, Mulberry, Florida 33860
- Open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday; 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday
- Lakeland
- 8970 N. Campbell Road, Lakeland, Florida 33810
- Open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday; 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday
- Fort Meade
- Polk County Roads and Drainage Fort Meade Unit –1061 NE 9th Street, Fort Meade, Florida 33841
- Open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday; 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday
- Frostproof
- Polk County Roads and Drainage Frostproof Unit — 350 County Road 630A, Frostproof, Florida 33843
- Open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday; 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday
- Auburndale
- 1701 Holt Road, Auburndale, Florida 33823
- Open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday; 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday
- Dundee
- Polk County Maintenance — 805 Dr. Martin Luther King St. SW, Dundee, Florida 33838
- Open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday; 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday
- Poinciana
- Association of Poinciana Villages (APV) Public Works Facility — 2012 Hemlock Avenue, Poinciana, Florida 34759
- Open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday; 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday
- Haines City
- Public Works Facility — 300 N. Fifth Street, Haines City, Florida 33844
- Open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday; 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday
Sarasota County
- Venice
- Wellfield Park — 1400 Lucaya Avenue, Venice, Florida 34285
- Open Friday at 8 a.m.
- Venice City Hall — 401 W. Venice Avenue, Venice, Florida 34285
- Open Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Public Works Department — 1350 Ridgewood Avenue, Venice, Florida 34285
- Open Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- South County Fleet Services — 4571 State Road 776/Englewood Road, Venice, Florida 34293
- Open Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 pm.
- Sarasota
- Twin Lakes Park — 6700 Clark Road, Sarasota, Florida 34241
- Open Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 pm.
- Ed Smith Stadium (East Lot) — 2700 12th Street, Sarasota, Florida 34237
- Open Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 pm.
If you know of a sandbag location not listed below, please send us an email at online@wfla.com.