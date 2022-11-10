TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Due to impacts from Tropical Storm Nicole in the Tampa Bay area, many Veterans Day events and ceremonies scheduled throughout the weekend have been canceled.

Nicole made landfall in Florida as a Category 1 hurricane early Thursday morning on North Hutchinson Island. Nicole then weakened to a tropical storm as it continued to move across the state.

The following Veterans Day events have been cancelled due to the storm. Events that have been rescheduled are noted. This county-by-county list will be updated as more information comes in to our newsroom.

Hillsborough County

The Veterans Council of Hillsborough County has canceled the 58th annual Veterans Day Tribute scheduled for Friday at Veterans Memorial Park & Rear Admiral LeRoy Collins, Jr. Veterans Museum, located at 3602 U.S. 301 N. in Tampa. County staff and the council hope to reschedule a tribute at a later date.

The Ruskin Veterans Day Parade has been canceled due to Tropical Storm Nicole, according to Ruskin Memorial VFW Post 6287.

RESCHEDULED: Bay Pines VA has shifted the date for its annual Veterans Day ceremony, the first in-person celebration since 2019. The ceremony will now take place on Nov. 13 from 11 a.m. to noon at the C.W. Bill Young Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center, located at 10000 Bay Pines Blvd, Bay Pines.

Pinellas County