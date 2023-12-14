TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s time to get jolly, but with severe weather expected to roll through Tampa Bay this weekend, several holiday events have been canceled or rescheduled.

WFLA has compiled a list of all the events that have been canceled this weekend in Tampa Bay. The list will continue to be updated as more cancellations or reschedules are announced.

Pinellas County

Treasure Holiday Lighted Boat Parade

The Treasure Holiday Lighted Boat Parade has been rescheduled to next Friday due to this weekend’s “unsettled weather forecast,” authorities announced Wednesday. The parade will now start at 6 p.m. on Dec. 22.

According to Treasure Island officials, the holiday celebration at Treasure Bay Golf & Tennis will also be pushed back to Dec. 22, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. The boat parade will kick off from this spot.

Indian Rocks Beach Christmas Boat Parade

The Indian Rocks Beach Christmas boat parade has been canceled, the city announced Thursday. The parade, which was originally scheduled for Saturday, will not go on due to this weekend’s impending weather.

The event will not be rescheduled.

Gulfport Third Saturday Indie Faire

On Thursday, the City of Gulfport announced its Merchants Chamber of Commerce Third Saturday Indie Faire: Holiday Edition has been canceled due to the expected inclement weather.

The event, originally scheduled for Saturday in downtown Gulfport will not be rescheduled.

“Our top priority is the safety of our community. At this time, the City of Gulfport can anticipate possible heavy rain, strong to severe storms, and coastal flooding. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your understanding in this matter,” the city said in a statement.

Safety Harbor Holiday Nights

Harbor Holiday Nights at Folly Farm in Safety Harbor have been canceled on Saturday and Sunday due to this weekend’s predicted inclement weather.

However, Friday’s event is still on. Guests can enjoy free parking and Elm and Cedar. From there, a trolly will take you to Folly Farm for $5.