List: Sandbag sites open ahead of Tropical Storm Isaias

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – While the track for Tropical Storm Isaias remains uncertain, Tampa Bay counties are starting to prepare in case the storm makes landfall in Florida and for any rainfall the area might receive.

As part of the preparation, Pasco and Highlands counties have opened sandbag sites to help residents protect their homes from potential flooding. Below is more information on the sandbag locations:

Pasco County

Two sandbag locations, open 24/7 New Port Richey: Magnolia Valley Clubhouse, located at 7223 Massachusetts Ave. San Antonio: Pasco Public Works C-Barn, located at 30908 Warder Rd.

Highlands County

Three sand locations, open Thursday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Sebring: South George Boulevard just north of the Emergency Operations Center Avon Park: Intersection of County Road 17 East, Old Bombing Range Road and Isabelle Lake Road Lake Placid: Intersection of County Road 619, County Road 621 and Highlands Lake Drive

Three sand bag locations: Sebring: Road and Bridge office at 4344 George Blvd. Avon Park: Road and Bridge office on East Winthrop Street Lake Placid: Road and Bridge office on County Road 621

When you arrive at the sand bag locations, please stay in your car. Bags will be brought to your car by a county employee.

