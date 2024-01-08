Note: This is a working list that will be updated as more locations are announced.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Some municipalities are offering sandbags to residents as a strong storm system heads toward the Tampa Bay area.

The system brings with it the risk of severe weather, heavy rain and strong winds, as well as coastal flooding.

Here is where residents can fill sandbags on Monday:

Pasco County

Three self-serve sandbag locations are available 24/7. Residents are asked to bring a shovel.

New Port Richey: Magnolia Valley Golf Course, 7223 Massachusetts Avenue

San Antonio: Pasco County Public Works, 30908 Warder Road

Hudson: Veterans Memorial Park, 14333 Hicks Road

Hernando County

The county opened a sandbag location in Spring Hill on Monday.

It is located at Linda Pedersen Park (6400 Shoal Line Blvd.). Residents are asked to bring a shovel.

Pinellas County

Sand is available in Clearwater at Joe DiMaggio Park and the lot north of Clearwater Beach Recreation Complex starting at 3 p.m. Monday. On Monday, residents are asked to bring their own supplies, and are expected to provide some bags on Tuesday.

Residents should being their own shovel.

St. Petersburg residents can pick up sandbags at the following locations until 6 p.m. on Monday:

Stormwater Pavement Traffic Operations, 1744 9th Ave. N

Mangrove Bay Golf Course, 875 62nd Ave. NE

Lake Maggiore Shelter Area, 3601 Dr. MLK St. S

Crews with the City of St. Petersburg went door-to-door in the Shore Acres neighborhood on Sunday to pass out sandbags. The area is especially susceptible to flooding.