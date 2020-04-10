List: Restaurants offering Easter Sunday family meal options

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – While many families are unable to celebrate Easter Sunday in public this weekend, many local restaurants are still serving up family-style meals for those still looking to celebrate the holiday with their loved ones at home.
Below is a list of restaurants that are offering Easter Sunday meal options for Tampa Bay families:
Whiskey Cake
- Offering Easter dinner and brunch kits
- Brunch includes duroc bacon, two USDA choice sirloins, Whiskey Cake’s famous waffle batter (can also be used as pancake batter), butter, a dozen eggs, milk, homestyle grits and toilet paper for $60.
- Dinner includes ham and pot roast, sweet potatoes, green beans, gravy, bakery rolls and toilet paper for $55.
- Pre-order by called 813-535-9955
Beef ‘O’ Brady’s
- Offering family deal meals to-go
- Meals include ham, mashed potatoes, corn, green beans and rolls for $40 (feeds four)
The Capital Grille
- Offering a three-course family-style Easter dinner
- Includes whole rack of bone-in filet, grilled asparagus, mashed potatoes and a freshly baked Apple Crostata for $185
Eddie V’s
- Offering four-course family-style Easter dinner
- Includes herb-roasted tenderloin, truffle macaroni and cheese, grilled asparagus, potato gratin and bananas foster butter cake for $185
Seasons 53
- Offering glazed spiral ham ($100) or wood-grilled beef tenderloin ($140), salad, roasted green beans, choice of an additional side and mini indulgences
Bahama Breeze
- Offering Easter Bundle which includes the choice of an entree, side, salad and cuban bread
- Entrees include jerk chicken pasta ($49.99), seafood paella ($54.99) or baby back ribs ($49.99)
Olive Garden
- Offering free delivery for orders over $40, including family bundles of lasagna, chicken parmigiana, chicken alfredo, homemade soup or salad, and breadsticks.
Longhorn Steakhouse
- Offering family meal deals starting at $9 per person for a family of four, featuring a choice of a shareable entrée, hand-chopped salad and four sides.
Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen
- Offering family bundles starting at $19.99, including family-size portions of entrees, side dishes and honey butter croissants.
Happy Easter!
