List: Restaurants offering Easter Sunday family meal options

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – While many families are unable to celebrate Easter Sunday in public this weekend, many local restaurants are still serving up family-style meals for those still looking to celebrate the holiday with their loved ones at home.

Below is a list of restaurants that are offering Easter Sunday meal options for Tampa Bay families:

Whiskey Cake

Offering Easter dinner and brunch kits Brunch includes duroc bacon, two USDA choice sirloins, Whiskey Cake’s famous waffle batter (can also be used as pancake batter), butter, a dozen eggs, milk, homestyle grits and toilet paper for $60. Dinner includes ham and pot roast, sweet potatoes, green beans, gravy, bakery rolls and toilet paper for $55.

Pre-order by called 813-535-9955

Beef ‘O’ Brady’s

Offering family deal meals to-go

Meals include ham, mashed potatoes, corn, green beans and rolls for $40 (feeds four)

The Capital Grille

Offering a three-course family-style Easter dinner

Includes whole rack of bone-in filet, grilled asparagus, mashed potatoes and a freshly baked Apple Crostata for $185

Eddie V’s

Offering four-course family-style Easter dinner

Includes herb-roasted tenderloin, truffle macaroni and cheese, grilled asparagus, potato gratin and bananas foster butter cake for $185

Seasons 53

Offering glazed spiral ham ($100) or wood-grilled beef tenderloin ($140), salad, roasted green beans, choice of an additional side and mini indulgences

Bahama Breeze

Offering Easter Bundle which includes the choice of an entree, side, salad and cuban bread

Entrees include jerk chicken pasta ($49.99), seafood paella ($54.99) or baby back ribs ($49.99)

Olive Garden

Offering free delivery for orders over $40, including family bundles of lasagna, chicken parmigiana, chicken alfredo, homemade soup or salad, and breadsticks.

Longhorn Steakhouse

Offering family meal deals starting at $9 per person for a family of four, featuring a choice of a shareable entrée, hand-chopped salad and four sides.

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen

Offering family bundles starting at $19.99, including family-size portions of entrees, side dishes and honey butter croissants.

Happy Easter!

LATEST STORIES: