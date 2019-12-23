LIST: New Year’s Eve events across Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The countdown to the new year is officially on! To help you, your friends and family ring in 2020, we’ve gathered a list of New Year’s Eve events happening near you.

Below is a list of events on New Year’s Eve across Tampa Bay:

Sparkman Wharf’s New Year’s Eve Laser Light Show

When: Dec. 31 from 9 p.m. to midnight

Dec. 31 from 9 p.m. to midnight Where: 615 Channelside Drive, Tampa, Florida 33602

615 Channelside Drive, Tampa, Florida 33602 The evening will kick off with live music from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. followed by a laser light show starting at 9 p.m. The event is open to the public and free to attend. Parking will be $2 per hour at the Port Parking Garage.

New Yarrgh’s Eve in Tampa

When: Dec. 31 from 9 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Dec. 31 from 9 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Where: 600 N. Ashley Drive, Tampa, Florida 33602

600 N. Ashley Drive, Tampa, Florida 33602 The City of Tampa is ringing in 2020 with a brand new tradition—the New Yarrgh’s Eve Booty Drop. This free, family-friendly event will feature live entertainment, food and drinks and a new signature “booty drop” countdown to midnight. A 3-D mapped, 320ft tall projection of a treasure chest will be lowered on the side of the Rivergate Tower building.

If you know of another event happening in Tampa Bay that isn’t on this list, please send us an email at online@wfla.com.

LATEST STORIES: