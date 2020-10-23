LIVE NOW /
List: National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day locations across Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Several Tampa Bay counties and cities will be participating in the Drug Enforcement Association’s National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day.

The national event allows residents to properly dispose of prescription medication on Oct. 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Below are a list of locations broken down by county and respective city:

Hillsborough County

  • Tampa
    • Walmart – 7011 West Waters Ave., Tampa 33634
    • CVS – 3102 W Gandy Blvd., Tampa 33611
    • Walmart – 1505 N Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa 33607
  • Brandon
    • Brandon Regional Hospital (Brandon Medical Plaza – Across the street from the hospital) – 425 S Parsons Ave., Brandon 33511

Pinellas County

  • Kenneth City
    • Kenneth City Police Department – 4600 58th Street North, Kenneth City 33709
  • St. Pete Beach
    • Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office at St. Pete Beach Community Center – 7701 Boca Ciega Drive, St. Pete Beach 33706
  • St. Petersburg
    • St. Petersburg Police Department (SPPD Headquarters) – 1301 1st Avenue North, St. Petersburg 33705
  • Largo
    • Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office Sheriff’s Administration Building – 10750 Ulmerton Road, Largo 33778
    • Largo Police Department (LPD Headquarters) – 201 Highland Avenue North, Largo 33770
  • Pinellas Park
    • Pinellas Park Police Department at Walmart – 8001 U.S. Highway 19 North, Pinellas Park 33781
  • Clearwater
    • On Top of the World (Residents Only – East Activity Auditorium) – 2069 World Parkway Boulevard East, Clearwater
  • Dunedin
    • Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office North District Station – 2496 Bayshore Boulevard, Dunedin 33629

Polk County

  • Winter Haven
    • Winter Haven Police Department – 125 N. Lake Silver Dr., NW, Winter Haven 33880
  • Auburndale
    • Auburndale Police Department – 2 Bobby Green Plaza, Auburndale 33823
  • Bartow
    • Bartow Police Department – 450 N. Broadway Ave, Bartow 33830
  • Davenport
    • Davenport Police Department – 16 Bay St. W., Davenport 33837
  • Haines City
    • Haines City Police Department – 35400 US-27, Haines City 33844
  • Lakeland
    • Lakeland Police Department – 219 N Massachusetts Ave., Lakeland 33801
  • Lake Alfred
    • Lake Alfred Police Department – 190 N Seminole Ave., Lake Alfred 33850
  • Lake Hamilton
    • Lake Hamilton Police Department – 100 Smith Ave., Lake Hamilton 33851
  • Lake Wales
    • Lake Wales Police Department – 133 E. Tillman Ave., Lake Wales 33853

Sarasota County

  • Sarasota
    • Sarasota Police Department Headquarters – 2099 Adams Lane, Sarasota 34237
    • Wal-Mart Neighborhood Market – 3500 North Tamiami Trail, Sarasota 34234

