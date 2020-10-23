List: National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day locations across Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Several Tampa Bay counties and cities will be participating in the Drug Enforcement Association’s National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day.
The national event allows residents to properly dispose of prescription medication on Oct. 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Below are a list of locations broken down by county and respective city:
Hillsborough County
- Tampa
- Walmart – 7011 West Waters Ave., Tampa 33634
- CVS – 3102 W Gandy Blvd., Tampa 33611
- Walmart – 1505 N Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa 33607
- Brandon
- Brandon Regional Hospital (Brandon Medical Plaza – Across the street from the hospital) – 425 S Parsons Ave., Brandon 33511
Pinellas County
- Kenneth City
- Kenneth City Police Department – 4600 58th Street North, Kenneth City 33709
- St. Pete Beach
- Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office at St. Pete Beach Community Center – 7701 Boca Ciega Drive, St. Pete Beach 33706
- St. Petersburg
- St. Petersburg Police Department (SPPD Headquarters) – 1301 1st Avenue North, St. Petersburg 33705
- Largo
- Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office Sheriff’s Administration Building – 10750 Ulmerton Road, Largo 33778
- Largo Police Department (LPD Headquarters) – 201 Highland Avenue North, Largo 33770
- Pinellas Park
- Pinellas Park Police Department at Walmart – 8001 U.S. Highway 19 North, Pinellas Park 33781
- Clearwater
- On Top of the World (Residents Only – East Activity Auditorium) – 2069 World Parkway Boulevard East, Clearwater
- Dunedin
- Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office North District Station – 2496 Bayshore Boulevard, Dunedin 33629
Polk County
- Winter Haven
- Winter Haven Police Department – 125 N. Lake Silver Dr., NW, Winter Haven 33880
- Auburndale
- Auburndale Police Department – 2 Bobby Green Plaza, Auburndale 33823
- Bartow
- Bartow Police Department – 450 N. Broadway Ave, Bartow 33830
- Davenport
- Davenport Police Department – 16 Bay St. W., Davenport 33837
- Haines City
- Haines City Police Department – 35400 US-27, Haines City 33844
- Lakeland
- Lakeland Police Department – 219 N Massachusetts Ave., Lakeland 33801
- Lake Alfred
- Lake Alfred Police Department – 190 N Seminole Ave., Lake Alfred 33850
- Lake Hamilton
- Lake Hamilton Police Department – 100 Smith Ave., Lake Hamilton 33851
- Lake Wales
- Lake Wales Police Department – 133 E. Tillman Ave., Lake Wales 33853
Sarasota County
- Sarasota
- Sarasota Police Department Headquarters – 2099 Adams Lane, Sarasota 34237
- Wal-Mart Neighborhood Market – 3500 North Tamiami Trail, Sarasota 34234
