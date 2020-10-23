List: National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day locations across Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Several Tampa Bay counties and cities will be participating in the Drug Enforcement Association’s National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day.

The national event allows residents to properly dispose of prescription medication on Oct. 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Below are a list of locations broken down by county and respective city:

Hillsborough County

Tampa Walmart – 7011 West Waters Ave., Tampa 33634 CVS – 3102 W Gandy Blvd., Tampa 33611 Walmart – 1505 N Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa 33607

Brandon Brandon Regional Hospital (Brandon Medical Plaza – Across the street from the hospital) – 425 S Parsons Ave., Brandon 33511



Pinellas County

Kenneth City Kenneth City Police Department – 4600 58th Street North, Kenneth City 33709

St. Pete Beach Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office at St. Pete Beach Community Center – 7701 Boca Ciega Drive, St. Pete Beach 33706

St. Petersburg St. Petersburg Police Department (SPPD Headquarters) – 1301 1st Avenue North, St. Petersburg 33705

Largo Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office Sheriff’s Administration Building – 10750 Ulmerton Road, Largo 33778 Largo Police Department (LPD Headquarters) – 201 Highland Avenue North, Largo 33770

Pinellas Park Pinellas Park Police Department at Walmart – 8001 U.S. Highway 19 North, Pinellas Park 33781

Clearwater On Top of the World (Residents Only – East Activity Auditorium) – 2069 World Parkway Boulevard East, Clearwater

Dunedin Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office North District Station – 2496 Bayshore Boulevard, Dunedin 33629



Polk County

Winter Haven Winter Haven Police Department – 125 N. Lake Silver Dr., NW, Winter Haven 33880

Auburndale Auburndale Police Department – 2 Bobby Green Plaza, Auburndale 33823

Bartow Bartow Police Department – 450 N. Broadway Ave, Bartow 33830

Davenport Davenport Police Department – 16 Bay St. W., Davenport 33837

Haines City Haines City Police Department – 35400 US-27, Haines City 33844

Lakeland Lakeland Police Department – 219 N Massachusetts Ave., Lakeland 33801

Lake Alfred Lake Alfred Police Department – 190 N Seminole Ave., Lake Alfred 33850

Lake Hamilton Lake Hamilton Police Department – 100 Smith Ave., Lake Hamilton 33851

Lake Wales Lake Wales Police Department – 133 E. Tillman Ave., Lake Wales 33853



Sarasota County

Sarasota Sarasota Police Department Headquarters – 2099 Adams Lane, Sarasota 34237 Wal-Mart Neighborhood Market – 3500 North Tamiami Trail, Sarasota 34234



LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM: