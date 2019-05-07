LIST: Hepatitis A cases being investigated in Tampa Bay restaurants

Multiple hepatitis A cases are being investigated across the Tampa Bay area in joint investigations by the Florida Department of Health and the Division of Hotels and Restaurants.

Here is a county-by-county list that will be updated as more information comes into our newsroom.

Hillsborough County:

Pinellas County:

Pasco County:

Timber Greens County Club

6333 Timber Greens Blvd., New Port Richey

Joint investigation: Oct. 25

6333 Timber Greens Blvd., New Port Richey Joint investigation: Oct. 25 Ollies on the Beach

6438 Clark Street, Hudson

Joint investigation: Jan. 25

6438 Clark Street, Hudson Joint investigation: Jan. 25 Cracker Barrel

5341 US Hwy 19, New Port Richey

Joint investigation: Feb. 18

5341 US Hwy 19, New Port Richey Joint investigation: Feb. 18 Bob Katz Bar and Grill

12340 US Hwy 19 N, Hudson

Joint investigation: April 1

12340 US Hwy 19 N, Hudson Joint investigation: April 1 ICON Gentlemen’s Club

18728 U.S. Hwy 19, Hudson

Sarasota County:

Pizza Burger N Tacos

1409 Main St, Sarasota

Joint investigation: Dec. 2018

1409 Main St, Sarasota Joint investigation: Dec. 2018 Spring Hill Suites of Sarasota

1020 University Pkwy, Sarasota

Joint investigation: Jan. 11

Hernando County:

CORRECTION: The original version of this list included Taso Italiano in New Port Richey in error. Although a possible case of Hepatitis A in a food worker was investigated by state officials in early February 2019, no patrons were exposed and there was no threat to the public found. WFLA regrets any confusion.