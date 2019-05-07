Live Now
Track storms with Max Defender 8

LIST: Hepatitis A cases being investigated in Tampa Bay restaurants

Local News

by: WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Pinellas_jail_inmate_has_Hep_A_6_20190429162639

Multiple hepatitis A cases are being investigated across the Tampa Bay area in joint investigations by the Florida Department of Health and the Division of Hotels and Restaurants.

Here is a county-by-county list that will be updated as more information comes into our newsroom.

Hillsborough County:

Pinellas County:

Pasco County:

  • Timber Greens County Club
    6333 Timber Greens Blvd., New Port Richey
    Joint investigation: Oct. 25
  • Ollies on the Beach
    6438 Clark Street, Hudson
    Joint investigation: Jan. 25
  • Cracker Barrel
    5341 US Hwy 19, New Port Richey
    Joint investigation: Feb. 18
  • Bob Katz Bar and Grill
    12340 US Hwy 19 N, Hudson
    Joint investigation: April 1
  • ICON Gentlemen’s Club
    18728 U.S. Hwy 19, Hudson

Sarasota County:

  • Pizza Burger N Tacos
    1409 Main St, Sarasota
    Joint investigation: Dec. 2018
  • Spring Hill Suites of Sarasota
    1020 University Pkwy, Sarasota
    Joint investigation: Jan. 11

Hernando County:

CORRECTION: The original version of this list included Taso Italiano in New Port Richey in error.  Although a possible case of Hepatitis A in a food worker was investigated by state officials in early February 2019, no patrons were exposed and there was no threat to the public found.  WFLA regrets any confusion. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss