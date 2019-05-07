LIST: Hepatitis A cases being investigated in Tampa Bay restaurants

Multiple hepatitis A cases are being investigated across the Tampa Bay area in joint investigations by the Florida Department of Health and the Division of Hotels and Restaurants.
Here is a county-by-county list that will be updated as more information comes into our newsroom.
Hillsborough County:
- Ulele
1810 N Highland Avenue, Tampa
Joint investigation: Feb. 6
- IHOP
11350 Bloomingdale Avenue, Riverview
Joint investigation: July 2
- Hamburger Mary’s
1800 East 8th Avenue, Tampa
Joint investigation: Oct. 24
- Golf Club at Cypress Creek
1011 Cypress Village Blvd, Sun City Center
Joint investigation: Nov. 14
- Sandpiper Grille
1702 S Pebble Beach Blvd., Sun City Center
Joint investigation: April 3
Pinellas County:
- Ferg’s Sports Bar & Grill
1320 Central Ave, St. Petersburg
Case confirmed to owner on April 15
Joint investigation: April 18
- Quaker Steak & Lube
10400 49th St., Clearwater
Joint investigation: Aug. 31
- Treasure Island Bar
245 108 Ave., Treasure Island
Case confirmed in bartender
Joint investigation: Dec. 4
- Subway
31087 Cortez Blvd.
Joint investigation: March 22
- Toasted Monkey
6110 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach
Case confirmed in line cook
Joint investigation: Nov. 2
- Tony’s Pizzeria
422 Cleveland Street
Joint investigation: Nov. 29
- Taco Bell
8671 Ulmerton Rd, Largo
Joint investigation: Dec. 5
- Taco Bell
40976 N US Hwy 19, Tarpon Springs
Infectious period: April 12 – April 14
- Pollo Tropical
2140 Gulf To Bay Blvd, Clearwater
Joint investigation: March 25
- Jimmy’s Fish House
521 S Gulfview Blvd, Clearwater Beach
Joint investigation: April 2
Pasco County:
- Timber Greens County Club
6333 Timber Greens Blvd., New Port Richey
Joint investigation: Oct. 25
- Ollies on the Beach
6438 Clark Street, Hudson
Joint investigation: Jan. 25
- Cracker Barrel
5341 US Hwy 19, New Port Richey
Joint investigation: Feb. 18
- Bob Katz Bar and Grill
12340 US Hwy 19 N, Hudson
Joint investigation: April 1
- ICON Gentlemen’s Club
18728 U.S. Hwy 19, Hudson
Sarasota County:
- Pizza Burger N Tacos
1409 Main St, Sarasota
Joint investigation: Dec. 2018
- Spring Hill Suites of Sarasota
1020 University Pkwy, Sarasota
Joint investigation: Jan. 11
Hernando County:
- The Grill at Silverhorn Inc.
4550 Golf Club Lane, Spring Hill
Patrons may have been exposed between April 12-30
CORRECTION: The original version of this list included Taso Italiano in New Port Richey in error. Although a possible case of Hepatitis A in a food worker was investigated by state officials in early February 2019, no patrons were exposed and there was no threat to the public found. WFLA regrets any confusion.