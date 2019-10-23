LIST: Halloween events across Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – We’re just days away from the spookiest holiday of the year. To help you and your family get ready for all the ghoulish fun, we’ve gathered a list of Halloween events happening near you.

Below is a list of events leading up to and on Halloween across Tampa Bay:

Tampa’s Nautical Halloween – UNDead in the Water

When: Oct. 4 through Nov. 2 on Friday and Saturday nights from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m., as well as on Halloween night

Oct. 4 through Nov. 2 on Friday and Saturday nights from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m., as well as on Halloween night Where: 705 Channelside Drive, Tampa, Florida

705 Channelside Drive, Tampa, Florida UNDead in the Water is Tampa’s only authentic nautical haunted attraction. Ticket prices are $15 for adults, $13 for military, veterans and first responders. To purchase tickets, click here.

Tampa Riverwalk Trick or Treat

When: Oct. 26 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Oct. 26 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Where: Tampa Riverwalk from Water Works Park to MacDill Park and includes Curtis Hixon

Tampa Riverwalk from Water Works Park to MacDill Park and includes Curtis Hixon This is a free community event where children in costume and their families are invited to come trick or treat on the Riverwalk as well as enjoy fun activities. There will be 50+ candy/treat station stops along the way.

Spooktacular Event at St. Joseph’s Children’s Hospital in Tampa

When: Oct. 23 from 11 a.m. to noon

Oct. 23 from 11 a.m. to noon Where: 3001 W. Martin Luther King Boulevard, Tampa, Florida

3001 W. Martin Luther King Boulevard, Tampa, Florida Children can decorate no-carve plastic pumpkins. Each child will receive a treat bag filled with goodies including Halloween-themed coloring books, crayons, stickers and more.

Haunted Wharf at Sparkman Wharf

When: Oct. 26 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Oct. 26 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Where: 615 Channelside Drive, Tampa, Florida

615 Channelside Drive, Tampa, Florida Join us for an evening of other-worldly spectacles at the first annual Haunted Wharf at Sparkman Wharf, presented by Water Street Tampa. Guests will be engulfed by dance performances, ghostly libations, and a spellbinding soundtrack all night from nationally- known, DJ Valida.

The Boo Bus

When: Oct. 25 from 7 p.m. to midnight

Oct. 25 from 7 p.m. to midnight Where: 4101 N. Florida Avenue, Tampa, Florida

4101 N. Florida Avenue, Tampa, Florida Hop on the Boo Bus for an extra spooky Friday Night Heights. The shuttle will run continuously throughout the evening. Hop on or off at any location. Costumes are not required but are encouraged. Only $10 if you book in advance.

Brew Bus Brewing Halloween Party

When: Oct. 25 from 6 p.m. to midnight

Oct. 25 from 6 p.m. to midnight Where: 4101 N. Florida Avenue, Tampa, Florida

4101 N. Florida Avenue, Tampa, Florida Join the Brew Bus Brewing for a scary assortment of candy treated beers, horror flicks, spooky costumes and more. This event is free to attend.

Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Halloween Bash

When: Oct. 31 at 10 p.m.

Oct. 31 at 10 p.m. Where: 5223 N Orient Road, Tampa, Florida

5223 N Orient Road, Tampa, Florida Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa is hosting Hard Rock Halloween Bash with Morgan Page at Hard Rock Cafe. Brian Fink will be the host for the evening. Additionally, there will be a costume contest to win a $500 prize. Tickets are $40 per person and are on sale now via Ticketmaster or in the property’s Rock Shop.

Polk County Sheriff’s Office – Phobia: Face Your Fear

When: Oct. 25 and 26 from 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Oct. 25 and 26 from 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Where: 455 N. Broadway Avenue, Bartow, Florida

455 N. Broadway Avenue, Bartow, Florida The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is inviting everyone of all ages to come out to the old jail in Bartow for the annual Haunted Jail Tour. The cost to go on the tour is a $6.00 donation.

Clearwater Library Halloween Program

When: Oct. 23 to Oct. 31, times vary

Oct. 23 to Oct. 31, times vary Where: Clearwater Main Library, 100 N. Osceola Ave., Clearwater, Florida Eerie Florida: Chilling Tales from the Panhandle to the Keys on Oct. 23, 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Little Ones Music and Stories – Halloween Spooktacular! on Oct. 29, 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. “Preschool Power” Storytime: Halloween Fun on Oct. 30, 10:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.

Clearwater Main Library, 100 N. Osceola Ave., Clearwater, Florida Where: Countryside Library, 2642 Sabal Springs Drive, Clearwater, Florida Halloween Craft on Oct. 23, 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Little Learners Halloween! on Oct. 31, 10:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.

Countryside Library, 2642 Sabal Springs Drive, Clearwater, Florida Where: Clearwater Beach Library, 69 Bay Esplanade, Clearwater, Florida Halloween Spooktacular for all ages on Oct. 23, 4 p.m to 6 p.m.

Clearwater Beach Library, 69 Bay Esplanade, Clearwater, Florida Where: East Community Library @ SPC, 2465 Drew St., Clearwater, Florida “Nightmare Before Christmas” Watch and Paint on Oct. 24, 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Halloween/Day of the Dead Party on Oct. 26, 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

East Community Library @ SPC, 2465 Drew St., Clearwater, Florida Where: North Greenwood Library, 905 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Clearwater, Florida Monster Mash Halloween Bash on Oct. 30, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

North Greenwood Library, 905 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Clearwater, Florida

TASCO Field of Screams: The Village

When: Oct. 25 through 28 from 7 p.m. to midnight

Oct. 25 through 28 from 7 p.m. to midnight Where: 2900 31st Street South, St. Petersburg, Florida

2900 31st Street South, St. Petersburg, Florida At TASCO’s 14th annual Field of Screams, you will be challenged to escape the village, navigate through the dark woods and flee to safety. Day-of tickets are $15. Click here to purchase tickets.

Halloween at Ellenton Premium Outlets

When: Oct. 31 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Oct. 31 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Where: 5461 Factory Shops Boulevard, Ellenton, Florida

5461 Factory Shops Boulevard, Ellenton, Florida Costumed children under 12 are invited to join Ellenton Premium Outlets for a center-wide trick-or-treating event on Halloween. Families can enjoy collecting treats from participating retailers throughout the center for a safe and fun event.

Big Cat Habitat Wild-O-Ween

When: Oct. 26 and 27 from noon to 4 p.m.

Oct. 26 and 27 from noon to 4 p.m. Where: 7101 Palmer Blvd., Sarasota, Florida

7101 Palmer Blvd., Sarasota, Florida Wild-O-Ween will include contests, wild animal encounter shows, face painting and trick-or-treating throughout the Habitat. Tickets are $18 for adults and $8 for children. Click here to purchase tickets.

Halloween Trail Carnival at Arlington Park and Aquatic Complex in Sarasota

When: Friday, Oct. 25 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 25 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Where: 2650 Waldemere Street, Sarasota, Florida

2650 Waldemere Street, Sarasota, Florida The event will allow citizens the opportunity to participate in games, trick or treating and a costume contest around the walking trail of the park. It is free of charge and is geared toward families.

If you know of another event happening in Tampa Bay that isn’t on this list, please send us an email at online@wfla.com.

