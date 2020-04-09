List: Grocery stores, retailers open and closed on Easter Sunday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – With a number of stores already being closed or with limited hours during the coronavirus pandemic, grocery stores and other retailers are now providing another schedule for Easter Sunday.
Below is a list of grocery stores and retailers, in alphabetical order, both open and closed on Sunday, April 12.
OPEN:
- BJ’s Wholesale Club
- CVS Pharmacy
- Dollar General
- The Fresh Market
- The Home Depot
- Kmart
- Sprouts Farmers Market
- Walgreens
- Walmart
- Whole Foods Market
CLOSED:
For more information on store closures, be sure to visit each store’s website or call a nearby location for the most updated information.
