List: Grocery stores, retailers open and closed on Easter Sunday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – With a number of stores already being closed or with limited hours during the coronavirus pandemic, grocery stores and other retailers are now providing another schedule for Easter Sunday.

Below is a list of grocery stores and retailers, in alphabetical order, both open and closed on Sunday, April 12.

OPEN:

CLOSED:

For more information on store closures, be sure to visit each store’s website or call a nearby location for the most updated information.

LATEST STORIES: