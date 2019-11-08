LIST: Deals for veterans on Veterans Day

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – With Veterans Day on Monday, Nov. 11, local businesses and companies are looking to help honor those who have served in our armed forces.

Below is a list of Veterans Day deals local veterans can enjoy throughout Tampa Bay:

ZIPS Dry Cleaners

ZIPS Dry Cleaners will clean your American flag for free. When: Any Monday through Saturday (M-F 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sat. 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.)

Any Monday through Saturday (M-F 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sat. 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.) Where: 2206 S. Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa, Florida 33629

4Rivers

4Rivers will offer a complimentary sandwich to all veterans, first responders and active-duty military with a valid ID. When: Nov. 11

Nov. 11 Where: Any local 4Rivers Smokehouse

Hillsborough Area Regional Transit Authority (HART)

All members of the armed services, both active and retired, as well as their family members and dependents with a valid military or veteran ID card, can ride HART for free. When: Nov. 11

Nov. 11 Where: HART and the TECO Line Streetcar system will operate on a Monday service level for Veterans Day. Click here for the full list of locations and routes.

Village Inn

All active and retired military service members are invited to enjoy a free, dine-in only INN-credible V.I.B with a valid military ID. The meal includes the choice of four different items to create your own breakfast. Village Inn also offers a discount of 10 percent to military service members all year long. When: Nov. 11

Nov. 11 Where: For a list of Village Inn locations, click here.

Bonefish Grill

A complimentary appetizer such as Mussels Josephine, Calamari, Imperial Dip and the famous Bang Bang Shrimp will be offered to all active and retired service members with a valid military ID. When: Nov. 11

Nov. 11 Where: For a list of Bonefish locations, click here.

Metro Diner

50 percent off will be offered to all active and retired military service members with a valid military ID. When: Nov. 11

Nov. 11 Where: For a list of Metro Diner locations, click here.

Carrabba’s Italian Grill

All veterans, active military, police officers and firefighters will receive a free order of calamari with any purchase with a valid military ID. All restaurants will also offer 10 perfect off to all active and retired service members anytime they visit their local Carrabba’s Italian Grill. When: Nov. 8 through Nov. 11

Nov. 8 through Nov. 11 Where: For a list of Carrabba’s Italian Grill locations, click here.

Bob Evans

All veterans and active-duty military members with a valid military ID can receive a free breakfast, lunch or dinner option, including all eight of Bob Evans’ new Dinner Bell Plates, Country Biscuit Breakfast, Mini Sampler Breakfast, Brioche French Toast, Stack of Hotcakes, Soup & Salad Combo. The offer is dine-in only. When: Nov. 11

Nov. 11 Where: For a list of Bob Evans locations, click here.

Applebee’s

All veterans and active-duty military members can enjoy a complimentary full-size entree from an exclusive menu created just for military members. Options include Classic Bacon Cheeseburger, 6 oz. USDA Select Top Sirloin, Chicken Tenders Platter, Double Crunch Shrimp, Fiesta Lime Chicken, Oriental Chicken Salad and Three-Cheese Chicken Penne. When: Nov. 11

Nov. 11 Where: For a list of Applebee’s locations, click here.

Texas Roadhouse

All veterans and active members of the US military can enjoy a free lunch with a valid military ID. Service members can choose one of 10 entrees from a special Veterans Day menu, including a 6-ounce sirloin and two made-from-scratch sides plus a choice of any Coca-Cola product, sweet tea/iced tea or coffee during lunch. When: Nov. 11 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Nov. 11 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Where: For a list of Texas Roadhouse locations, click here.

Denny’s

All active and inactive military personnel will receive a complimentary Build Your Own Grand Slam. Please be ready to present a valid military ID. When: Nov. 11 from 5 a.m. to noon

Nov. 11 from 5 a.m. to noon Where: For a list of Denny’s locations, click here.

Frida’s Cafe and Bakery

All veterans can enjoy a free donut for their service with a valid military ID. When: Nov. 11

Nov. 11 Where: 9700 Ulmerton Rd, Largo, Florida, 33771

If you know of any other deals happening in our area, please feel free to email them to us at online@wfla.com.

