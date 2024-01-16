Note: This is a working list that will be updated as more locations are announced.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Frigid temperatures are expected across the Tampa Bay area Tuesday night after a cold front sweeps through.

Some counties opened cold weather shelters for people who don’t have access to adequate heating or other accommodations. You can find those details below.

Hillsborough County

The following shelters will take in adults from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., unless they reach capacity.

Greater New Hope Church Anointed Ministries (Prayer Retreat Center)

2104 Mud Lake Rd., Plant City, FL 33566

Hyde Park United Methodist Church

500 W. Platt St., Tampa, FL 33606

Legacy Church

3416 N. 15th St., Tampa, FL 33605

New Life Church (hosted by Unbroken Dreams, Inc., — Pet Friendly)

8216 N. 13th St., Tampa, FL 33604

Tampa Bay Mission of Hope

212 S. St. Cloud Ave. Building A, Valrico, FL 33594

A limited amount of motel vouchers are available for families with children on a first-come, first-serve basis through Metropolitan Ministries. Pre-registration is required by 5 p.m. Families are asked to call (813) 209-1176.

Citrus County

The Citrus Cold Weather Shelter will be open on Tuesday and Wednesday. The shelter is located at Nature Coast Church (5113 S. Suncoast Blvd., Homosassa).

Residents who need transportation to the shelter are asked to schedule through Citrus County Transit, at no cost. Buses also leave at designated times from Homosassa, Crystal River, Beverly Hills, Floral City and Hernando.

For more information about the shelter and transportation, click here.