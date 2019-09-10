LIST: 9/11 memorials, ceremonies of remembrance in Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Memorials, ceremonies and events for remembering the lives lost in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks will be held around the Tampa Bay area Wednesday.

Below is a full list of scheduled events being held by county:

Hillsborough County

Nelson Elementary School Ribbons to Remember Ceremony

Time: 8 a.m.

Location: 5413 Durant Rd., Dover, Florida

Students and staff will gather in the school’s courtyard for a brief ceremony. Representatives of the military and first responders will place ribbons on trees to commemorate the events of that day. The Durant High School ROTC Color Guard will participate in the presentation of the colors.

Tampa Fire Rescue 9/11 Observance Ceremony

Time: 9 a.m.

Location: 720 E. Zack Street, Tampa, Florida

The public is encouraged to attend and join us in honoring the men and women who died during the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. The ceremony will last about 20 minutes. Tampa Fire Chief Nick LoCicero will be the master of ceremonies.

Patriot Day: 9/11 Remembrance Event

Time: 9 a.m.

Location: 3602 Highway 301 North, Tampa, Florida, 33619

Please join Hillsborough County Fire Rescue, Hillsborough County Consumer & Veterans Services, and The Veterans Council of Hillsborough County for a Patriot Day: 9/11 Remembrance Event.

Freedom High School 9/11 Ceremony

Time: 9 a.m.

Location: 17410 Commerce Park Blvd., Tampa, Florida

Students and staff will gather in the courtyard for a presentation, including a brief timeline of the tragic events that day, the playing of Taps, the National Anthem and the presentation of colors by the school’s Color Guard.

Flag Display at Randall Middle School

Time: 9 a.m.

Location: 16510 Fishhawk Blvd., Lithia, Florida

Classes will visit the large flag display outside the school on the front lawn throughout the day.

Franklin Boys Preparatory Academy Memorial Markers

Time: 2:45 p.m.

Location: 3915 E. 21st Avenue, Tampa, Florida

Students will be placing memorial markers on the school’s front lawn.

Pinellas County

Curlew Hills Memory Gardens to Host 9/11 Memorial Ceremony

Time: 10 a.m.

Location: 1750 Curlew Road, Palm Harbor, Florida, 34683

The event will include keynote speaker 9/11 survivor Patrick Anderson. The event will also highlight 9/11 artwork and a reading of a winning 9/11 essay.

Pasco County

City of New Port Richey 9/11 Memorial Gathering

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Grand Boulevard & Bank Street, New Port Richey, Florida, 34652

This 18th annual event is a special memorial to help our citizens remember and continue healing while building patriotism. This year’s speaker will be Anne Koster, who was working on the 81st floor of the North Tower when the plane impacted with the building. She will speak of her actual descent down 81 flights of stairs to survive the horrific event.

Hernando County

FDNY Retirees 9/11 Memorial Service

Time: 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Location: 14736 Edward R Noll Drive, Spring Hill, Florida, 34609

9/11 Memorial Service hosted by FDNY Retirees Spring Hill Chapter 343. A memorial service in honor of those lost in the terrorist attacks on September 11th. Viewing of the memorial built by our chapter members. Vocal Performances by local school children.

Citrus County

9/11 Day of Remembrance & Freedom Walk

Time: 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Location: 207 Courthouse Square, Inverness, Florida, 34450

View a collection of World Trade Center artifacts, flags and memorabilia. Freedom walk starts at the Valerie Theatre at 5:30 p.m. with flags provided by Citrus County Operation Welcome Home. The walk will head to Liberty Park and circle back to the Valerie Theatre.

Sarasota County

Riverview High School Observes Patriot Day

Time: 5 a.m. to 7:30 a.m.

Location: 1 Ram Way, Sarasota, Florida, 34231

Students involved with the Young Americans for Freedom Club will assemble and place 2,977 flags by the large American flag on campus, one smaller flag for every life lost in the tragic events of Sept. 11, 2001.

City of North Port Candlelight Vigil

Time: 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Location: The circle on City Center Boulevard, East of Fire Station 81, North Port, Florida

The ceremony will honor all patriots, including all military, fire, police and EMS.

Highlands County

Time: 11:20 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Location: 2301 US Highway 27 S., Sebring, Florida, 33870

Our local heroes from the Highlands County Sheriff Department, Sebring Police & Fire Department are invited to a grab and go lunch that honors them on this day of remembrance. Come & enjoy hot dogs, hamburgers, sides and dessert!

If you are hosting an event you would like featured on this list, email online@wfla.com.