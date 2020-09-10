LIST: 9/11 remembrance ceremonies in Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – On Friday, the nation marks the 19th anniversary of the Sept. 11th attacks, and people across Tampa Bay will pause to remember the lives lost.

Nearly 3,000 people were killed, 400 were police officers and firefighters.

While much of the focus Friday will be on Ground Zero, where two ceremonies are being held, a number of local fire departments, law enforcement offices and organizations for first responders are expected to hold memorials of their own.

Things will look different this year with the coronavirus pandemic forcing some events to be canceled or go online.

Here is a list of events still happening in the Tampa Bay area:

Hillsborough County

Tampa Franciscan Center’s “First Responders Peace Garden”

Time: 11:30 a.m.

Volunteers from The United Way, Suncoast, will be planting a “First Responders Peace Garden,” where first responders can gather while they are attending a monthly retreat at the center called “Operation Restore.”

More information is available on the center’s website.

The Franciscan Center is located on 3010 N. Perry Avenue in Tampa.

Pinellas County

Look Up light ceremony in St. Petersburg

Time: 9:11 p.m

St. Petersburg will host its inaugural “Look Up” tribute to remember those lost and affected by 9/11. At approximately 9:11 p.m., the group will shine two large Skytracker lights into the sky from opposite ends of the parking lot at the Coliseum. The lights should be visible until midnight.

Clearwater Fire Rescue 9/11 Observance Ceremony

Time: 9:50 a.m.

Fire & Rescue personnel from eight stations across the city will park their vehicles outside their stations. They’ll hold a moment of silence nine minutes later, at the same time the South Tower collapsed.

“We will never forget the service and sacrifice of those who gave their lives that day to save others,” said Fire Chief Scott Ehlers.

The main fire station, which serves as agency headquarters, is located at 1140 Court Street.

Palm Harbor

Time: 10 a.m.

Curlew Hills Memory Gardens is holding a virtual memorial on its website and Facebook page. The ceremony will include keynote speaker 9/11 survivor Greg Amira.

It can be viewed at CurlewHills.com or Curlew Hills’ Facebook page.

Polk County

Lakeland public safety agencies hold memorial

The Lakeland Fire Department and the Lakeland Police Department will host a memorial service to honor those lost during 9/11. The event will last approximately 20 minutes.

The event will be located at Veteran’s Memorial Park, directly behind RP

Funding Center on 12 Lake Beulah Drive in Lakeland.

If you are hosting an event you would like featured on this list, email online@wfla.com.

