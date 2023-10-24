TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) will host its annual Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Oct. 28.

Here is where Tampa Bay area residents can dispose of their unwanted prescriptions from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.:

Hillsborough County

Brandon – Brandon Regional Hospital – 119 Oakfield Drive

Plant City – CVS Pharmacy – 2302 James L. Redman Parkway

Tampa – HCA Memorial Hospital – 2901 Swann Avenue

Tampa – HCA Tampa ER – 801 East Hillsborough Avenue

Tampa – Walgreens – 17511 Bruce B. Downs Boulevard

Tampa – Walgreens – 8398 Sheldon Road

Tampa – University of South Florida Morsani Center – 13330 USF Laurel Drive

Temple Terrace – Temple Terrace Police Department – 11250 North 56th Street

Pinellas County

Bay Pines – C. W. Bill Young VA Medical Center – 10000 Bay Pines Boulevard

Clearwater – Countryside Mall – 27001 US-19 North

Dunedin – Pinellas County Sheriff's Office – 2496 Bayshore Boulevard

Kenneth City – Kenneth City Police Department – 4600 58th Street North

Largo – Largo Police Department – 201 Highland Avenue

Largo – Largo Medical Center – 1551 West Bay Drive

Largo – Walgreens – 2295 East Bay Drive

Pinellas Park – Walmart – 8001 US-19 North

St. Petersburg – Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital – 501 6th Avenue South

St. Petersburg – St. Petersburg General Hospital – 6500 38th Avenue North

St. Pete Beach – St. Pete Beach Community Center – 7701 Boca Ciega Drive

Tarpon Springs – Lowe's Home Improvement – 41800 US-19 North

Polk County

Bartow – Bartow Police Department – 450 North Broadway Avenue

Davenport – Davenport Police Department – 16 West Bay Street

Haines City – Haines City Police Department – 35400 US-27

Lake Alfred – Lake Alfred Police Department – 190 North Seminole Avenue

Lake Hamilton – Lake Hamilton Police Department – 119 2nd Street North

Lake Wales – Lake Wales Police Department – 133 East Tillman Avenue

Lakeland – Lakeland Police Department – 219 North Massachusetts Avenue

Pasco County

Hudson – Walmart – 12610 US-19 North

Lutz – Tampa Premium Outlets – 2300 Grand Cyprus Drive

Sarasota County

North Port – North Port Police Department – 4980 City Hall Boulevard

North Port – HCA Wellen Park Medical Center – 12169 Mercado Drive

Sarasota – Sarasota Police Department – 2099 Adams Lane

Sarasota – Sarasota County Sheriff's Office – 6010 Cattleridge Boulevard

Venice – Venice Police Department – 1575 East Venice Avenue

Manatee County

Bradenton – HCA Blake Hospital – 2020 59th Street West

Hernando County

Brooksville – Publix – 4365 Commercial Way

Brooksville – Publix – 19390 Cortez Boulevard

Brooksville – Oak Hill Hospital – 11375 Cortez Boulevard

Citrus County

Inverness – Walmart – 2461 East Gulf to Lake Highway

Lecanto – Walmart – 1936 N. Lecanto Highway

Highlands County

Lake Placid – Lake Placid Police Department – 8 North Oak Avenue

Sebring – Sebring Police Department – 3600 South Highlands Avenue

Sebring – Highlands County Sheriff's Office – 400 South Eucalyptus Avenue

For more information about Drug Take Back Day, visit the DEA website.