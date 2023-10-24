TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) will host its annual Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Oct. 28.
Here is where Tampa Bay area residents can dispose of their unwanted prescriptions from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.:
Hillsborough County
- Brandon – Brandon Regional Hospital – 119 Oakfield Drive
- Plant City – CVS Pharmacy – 2302 James L. Redman Parkway
- Tampa – HCA Memorial Hospital – 2901 Swann Avenue
- Tampa – HCA Tampa ER – 801 East Hillsborough Avenue
- Tampa – Walgreens – 17511 Bruce B. Downs Boulevard
- Tampa – Walgreens – 8398 Sheldon Road
- Tampa – University of South Florida Morsani Center – 13330 USF Laurel Drive
- Temple Terrace – Temple Terrace Police Department – 11250 North 56th Street
Pinellas County
- Bay Pines – C. W. Bill Young VA Medical Center – 10000 Bay Pines Boulevard
- Clearwater – Countryside Mall – 27001 US-19 North
- Dunedin – Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office – 2496 Bayshore Boulevard
- Kenneth City – Kenneth City Police Department – 4600 58th Street North
- Largo – Largo Police Department – 201 Highland Avenue
- Largo – Largo Medical Center – 1551 West Bay Drive
- Largo – Walgreens – 2295 East Bay Drive
- Pinellas Park – Walmart – 8001 US-19 North
- St. Petersburg – Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital – 501 6th Avenue South
- St. Petersburg – St. Petersburg General Hospital – 6500 38th Avenue North
- St. Pete Beach – St. Pete Beach Community Center – 7701 Boca Ciega Drive
- Tarpon Springs – Lowe’s Home Improvement – 41800 US-19 North
Polk County
- Bartow – Bartow Police Department – 450 North Broadway Avenue
- Davenport – Davenport Police Department – 16 West Bay Street
- Haines City – Haines City Police Department – 35400 US-27
- Lake Alfred – Lake Alfred Police Department – 190 North Seminole Avenue
- Lake Hamilton – Lake Hamilton Police Department – 119 2nd Street North
- Lake Wales – Lake Wales Police Department – 133 East Tillman Avenue
- Lakeland – Lakeland Police Department – 219 North Massachusetts Avenue
Pasco County
- Hudson – Walmart – 12610 US-19 North
- Lutz – Tampa Premium Outlets – 2300 Grand Cyprus Drive
Sarasota County
- North Port – North Port Police Department – 4980 City Hall Boulevard
- North Port – HCA Wellen Park Medical Center – 12169 Mercado Drive
- Sarasota – Sarasota Police Department – 2099 Adams Lane
- Sarasota – Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office – 6010 Cattleridge Boulevard
- Venice – Venice Police Department – 1575 East Venice Avenue
Manatee County
- Bradenton – HCA Blake Hospital – 2020 59th Street West
Hernando County
- Brooksville – Publix – 4365 Commercial Way
- Brooksville – Publix – 19390 Cortez Boulevard
- Brooksville – Oak Hill Hospital – 11375 Cortez Boulevard
Citrus County
- Inverness – Walmart – 2461 East Gulf to Lake Highway
- Lecanto – Walmart – 1936 N. Lecanto Highway
Highlands County
- Lake Placid – Lake Placid Police Department – 8 North Oak Avenue
- Sebring – Sebring Police Department – 3600 South Highlands Avenue
- Sebring – Highlands County Sheriff’s Office – 400 South Eucalyptus Avenue
For more information about Drug Take Back Day, visit the DEA website.