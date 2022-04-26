TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Several Tampa Bay counties and cities will be participating in the Drug Enforcement Association’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

The national event allows residents to properly dispose of prescription medication on Saturday, April 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Hillsborough County

Tampa CVS Located at 102 S. Dale Mabry Highway Walgreens Located at 17511 Bruce B. Downs Boulevard Located at 4651 W Kennedy Blvd Located at 8398 Sheldon Road USF Morsani Center Located at 13330 USF Laurel Drive

Plant City CVS Located at 2302 James L. Redman Parkway

Brandon Brandon Regional Hospital (medical plaza directly across from the hospital) Located at 425 S. Parsons Avenue



Pasco County

New Port Richey Pasco Sheriff’s Office Administration Building 8700 Citizens Drive

Wesley Chapel The Shops at Wiregrass 28211 Paseo Drive



Pinellas County

Clearwater Countryside Mall Located at 27001 US Highway 19 N.

Dunedin Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office – North District Station Located at 2496 Bayshore Boulevard

Largo Largo Police Department Located at 201 Highland Avenue North Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office – Administration Building Located at 10750 Ulmerton Road Walgreens Located at 2295 East Bay Drive

Pinellas Park Pinellas Park Police Department Located at 6990 49th Street

St. Petersburg Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital Child Development and Rehabilitation Center Located at 880 6th Street South

Kenneth City Kenneth City Police Department Located at 4600 58th Street N.

St. Pete Beach St. Pete Beach Community Center Located at 7701 Boca Ciega Drive



Sarasota County

Sarasota Sarasota Police Department Headquarters Located at 2099 Adams Lane



To find the location closest to you, please visit DEATakeBack.com.