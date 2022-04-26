TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Several Tampa Bay counties and cities will be participating in the Drug Enforcement Association’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.
The national event allows residents to properly dispose of prescription medication on Saturday, April 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Hillsborough County
- Tampa
- CVS
- Located at 102 S. Dale Mabry Highway
- Walgreens
- Located at 17511 Bruce B. Downs Boulevard
- Located at 4651 W Kennedy Blvd
- Located at 8398 Sheldon Road
- USF Morsani Center
- Located at 13330 USF Laurel Drive
- CVS
- Plant City
- CVS
- Located at 2302 James L. Redman Parkway
- CVS
- Brandon
- Brandon Regional Hospital (medical plaza directly across from the hospital)
- Located at 425 S. Parsons Avenue
Pasco County
- New Port Richey
- Pasco Sheriff’s Office Administration Building
- 8700 Citizens Drive
- Wesley Chapel
- The Shops at Wiregrass
- 28211 Paseo Drive
Pinellas County
- Clearwater
- Countryside Mall
- Located at 27001 US Highway 19 N.
- Dunedin
- Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office – North District Station
- Located at 2496 Bayshore Boulevard
- Largo
- Largo Police Department
- Located at 201 Highland Avenue North
- Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office – Administration Building
- Located at 10750 Ulmerton Road
- Walgreens
- Located at 2295 East Bay Drive
- Pinellas Park
- Pinellas Park Police Department
- Located at 6990 49th Street
- St. Petersburg
- Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital Child Development and Rehabilitation Center
- Located at 880 6th Street South
- Kenneth City
- Kenneth City Police Department
- Located at 4600 58th Street N.
- St. Pete Beach
- St. Pete Beach Community Center
- Located at 7701 Boca Ciega Drive
Sarasota County
- Sarasota
- Sarasota Police Department Headquarters
- Located at 2099 Adams Lane
To find the location closest to you, please visit DEATakeBack.com.