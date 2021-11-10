LIST: 2021 Veterans Day events across Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – In honor of Veterans Day, which falls on Thursday, Nov. 11, many cities, businesses, and organizations across Tampa Bay are hosting ceremonies and celebrations for veterans and their families.

Below is a comprehensive list of events taking place in several Tampa Bay counties.

If there’s an event taking place in your area that is not listed above, please send us an email at online@wfla.com.

Hillsborough County

Tampa

Moffitt Cancer Center Veterans Day Celebration Starting at 8:30 a.m. Located at the Red Valet Flagpole at Moffitt Cancer Center, 12902 USF Magnolia Drive

Hillsborough’s Heroes Opening Ceremonies Starting at 9 a.m. Located at Veterans Memorial Park, 3602 U.S. 301

Hillsborough County’s 57th Annual Veterans Day Tribute Starting at 11 a.m. Located at Veterans Memorial Park & Rear Admiral LeRoy Collins, Jr. Veterans Museum, 3602 U.S. 301 N.



Manatee County

Bradenton

Freedom Village’s Veterans Day Program Starting at 2 p.m. Located at Freedom Village, 6406 21st Avenue W.



Pasco County

New Port Richey

Country Place Village Veteran’s Day Ceremony Starting at 11 a.m. Located at Country Place Village, 2601 Country Place Boulevard



Zephyrhills

Forest Lake Estates Veteran’s Day ceremony Starting at 11 a.m. Located at Forest Lake Estates, 6429 Forest Lake Drive



Pinellas County

St. Petersburg

Williams Park Veterans Day Celebration Starting at 8 a.m. Located at Williams Park Veterans Memorial, 330 2nd Avenue N.



Palm Harbor

Palm Harbor Veterans Day Services Starting at 9:30 a.m. Located at Curlew Hills Memory Gardens, 1750 Curlew Road



Clearwater

Clearwater Veterans’ Alliance Veterans Day Ceremony Starting at 10 a.m. Located at Crest Lake Park, 201 S. Glenwood Avenue



Online Event

Bay Pines VA Veterans Day Ceremony Starting at 11 a.m. Located on Bay Pines’ Facebook page



Polk County

Winter Haven

Country Club of Winter Haven’s Veterans Day Ceremony Starting at 5 p.m. Located at Country Club of Winter Haven, 4200 Country Club Road S.



Sarasota County

Sarasota