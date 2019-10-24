Lime to host safety event to teach proper scooter riding techniques in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Lime, a scooter, bike and car sharing company, is set to have its inaugural “First Ride” safety event in Tampa.

The event is a training course for first-time and less-experienced scooter riders and will take place Saturday from 11 a.m. to noon at the East Zack Street Parking Lot, located at 849E E. Zack Street.

The free 60-minute course will teach riders how to safely operate scooters in addition to best practices for proper riding and parking.

