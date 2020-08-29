Lightning resume playoff series vs. Bruins on WFLA at noon

Boston Bruins goaltender Jaroslav Halak, second from left, makes a save against Tampa Bay Lightning center Anthony Cirelli (71) as Bruins’ Patrice Bergeron (37) defends during first-period NHL Stanley Cup Eastern Conference playoff hockey game action in Toronto, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) -The Tampa Bay Lightning will resume their playoff series against the Boston Bruins at noon Saturday.

The NHL had postponed the second-round Stanley Playoff Series for players to protest racial injustice in light of the recent shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin.

On Friday, the NHL released an updated schedule for the Eastern Conference semifinals matchup.

The Bolts Game 4 matchup against the Bruins will take place on Saturday at 12 p.m. ET on WFLA News Channel 8.

The full updated schedule is as follows:

  • Game 4: Saturday, August 29, 12 PM – NBC, 98.5 The Sports Hub
  • Game 5: Monday, August 31, 7 PM – NBCSN, 98.5 The Sports Hub
  • Game 6: Wednesday, September 2, TBD
  • Game 7: Thursday, September 3, TBD

