Lightning national anthem singer grateful for love, support received after COVID-19 diagnosis

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Prayers continue to pour in from across Tampa Bay and beyond, an endless show of support for Sonya Bryson-Kerksey.

The National Anthem singer for the Tampa Bay Lightning remains hospitalized Saturday night battling COVID-19.

Many have shared messages online, sending Bryson-Kerksey lots of love and support. 8 On Your Side has learned she has received those messages and is so grateful for the well-wishes.

She says she wishes she could respond to each person individually and is filled with gratitude knowing they took time to reach out. However, doctors want her to focus on rest, breathing, and healing.

Her husband wants to share his thanks as well to Tampa Bay for rallying behind his wife.