TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Dunkin’ of Tampa Bay is offering guests a free classic donut with any drink purchase on every Tampa Bay Lightning home game day during the Stanley Cup Final.

Guests can pick up their free donut at any participating Tampa Bay Dunkin’ restaurants.

Dunkin’ is the official coffee of the Lightning. The restaurant recently announced its newest “Bolt Jolt” coffee that fans can purchase as part of the offer.

June’s featured Bolt Jolt flavor is “Sunrise Batch” iced coffee, which will be offered through Tuesday.

The Lightning return to Amalie Arena to face off in Game Three against the Colorado Avalanche on Monday at 8 p.m.

The Bolts are down 2-0 in the series.