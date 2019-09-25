Lightning, Amalie Arena host part-time job fair

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Lightning and Amalie Arena will be hosting a part-time job fair today.

The job fair will take place from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on the promenade level of the arena.

Attendees can apply to fill positions for Amalie Arena events and Lightning hockey games. The open positions include guest services, cleaning and conversion crews, security, parking attendants, 50/50 raffles sellers, retail cashiers, culinary professionals and more.

All positions are part-time and offer competitive hourly wages and incentives.

Candidates who attend the job fair are asked to dress professionally and to bring three copies of their resume, along with written references.

Attendees must enter via the main staircase off of Ford Thunder Alley.

For more information on the job fair, please visit www.tampabaylightning.com.