Learning new skills in 2021 could benefit your mental health, income

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – With a new year comes an opportunity to improve ourselves, and part of that could be learning something new.

Maria Campos is a life and business coach that focuses on helping people better themselves. She says 2021 is a continuation of all the things we learned in 2020. The difference though is that this year we can achieve and reach the things we want. Whether it’s learning to play a new instrument or learning how to sew, that new skill can help us connect with what we love to do and often can be turned into a service that will help the economy of our home.

Campos also encourages people to learn new skills or responsibilities at their current job. It can make you more marketable and more valuable at work. Employers will like an employee who can do more to benefit the company.

Others skills or trades may seem hard or frustrating to learn, but Campos says that it’s in learning to overcome the challenge in something new that is good for our mental health.

“That is going to help us with our mental health, with our self-confidence as well as self-esteem. So that’s going to help us in every single area when we achieve our goals, our challenges, things we did not think possible,” said Campos, founder of Elevate 7.

Where to you even start to figure out what new skill you want to learn?

“To go back to their childhood, and find what was that thing that they love to do when they were kids,” said Campos. “What was that thing? If you find it and bring it now to adulthood you’re going to find that that is a great connection to find your passion and that you can develop as a big skill.”

Campos says this year is all about us and how we encounter, evolve, and ultimately excel.