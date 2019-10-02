Learning how to roll cigars at Tabanero in Ybor City

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – People who call Tampa home might not realize it was once known at “Cigar City.”

Tampa’s historic district, Ybor City was founded in 1885 by a group of cigar manufacturers, and Cuban, Spanish and Italian immigrants worked factories in the once-thriving industry.

It’s a labor of love, to keep the art of hand rolled cigars alive.

In the heart of Ybor City is Tabanero Cigars.

Every Cuban cigar at Ta is handmade from start to finish.

“We do everything Cuban style. We make cigars like they did 100 years ago. One artisan will start and finish the cigar we don’t work in pairs,” said owner Yanko Maceda.

Tabanero Cigars has a large window where tourist can see how cigars are made, and maybe roll inside for a slow burn and a hot cup of café con leche.

