‘Lawn enforcement’: Pinellas Park officers assist resident with broken mower

Pinellas Park PD

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) — Pinellas Park officers proved their community service knows no bounds Monday when they set aside time to help a resident mow their yard.

The police department said Officer Grantham and Officer Sorice “saw a need and filled it” after a homeowner’s lawn mower broke down.

The act of kindness was appreciated by the community. Followers of the police department’s Facebook page responded with comments like “Outstanding,” “You are the best,” “adaptable in any situation,” and “AMAZING group of people.”

