Late Tampa doctor’s baseball card collection featuring Babe Ruth item could sell for $20M, smash records

(NBC News Channel) — A Tampa doctor who died after contracting COVID-19 left his family one of the most valuable sports card memorabilia collections on Earth.

Dr. Thomas Newman died in January at the age of 73. He spend the last 40 years of his life collecting sports memorabilia.

The family is putting it all up for auction, including the jewel of the collection, a 1933 Babe Ruth card that auctioneers believe could break the $5.2 million world record for a single sports card.

The collection of sports cards could be worth $20 million, according to Reuters.

Newman’s son says it’s not about the money.

“There was a lot of opportunity for him to get probably the level of notoriety for the kind of collection that he put together over 40 years that he never had when he was alive because he was kind of quiet about exactly the extent of it though. I’m excited. It’s a good thing for his legacy and it will be a fun process to go through,” said his son Stewart Newman.

A California auction house Memory Lane will host the auction which begins on June 21.