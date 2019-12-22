Last-minute rush of holiday shopping means more traffic on Tampa Bay roads

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Christmas is four days away and many shoppers are still finishing up their holiday shopping. That means traffic is getting congested in some of Tampa Bay’s busiest shopping centers.

For some people, shopping is fun, a holiday tradition. For others, holiday frustration.

“I’m having problems to find the right things, especially for girls. My girls, it’s a little more complicated. My boys, five minutes,” said Marco Estupinan.

For many shoppers, the hunt to find the perfect gift is met with success.

“I have a 1-year-old and he’s always messing with my phone so he needs his own,” said Alexia Cruz.

Stores are doing everything they can to accommodate people willing to spend. Retail store Kohl’s announced it will stay open 24 hours until 6 p.m. Christmas Eve.

“You know what I’m going to do? I might have to go home and fix me a little list and come back,” said Margaret McDonald. “Well, they’re open all night. I’m a midnight shopper!”

Others are clogging up the roads leading to malls and shopping centers.

“The traffic was crazy. We drove from the mall. I regretted it,” said Cruz.

Savvy shopping and lots of patience will keep things on track to keep these folks on Santa’s good list.

Below are the business hours of some local malls on Sunday:

  • Citrus Park Mall
    • 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • International Plaza Mall
    • 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Westshore Plaza
    • 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Tyrone Square Mall
    • 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • The Mall at University Town Center
    • 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Westfield Brandon
    • 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • University Mall
    • Noon to 6 p.m.
  • Westfield Countryside
    • 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Lakeland Square Mall
    • 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • The Shops at Wiregrass
    • Noon to 6 p.m.

