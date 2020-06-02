Largo officers shoot man after domestic related incident, police say

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) — A man was shot and injured by police in Largo Tuesday morning following a domestic incident.
The police department said the man involved in the incident, who was not identified, is at the hospital in stable condition.
Police said the shooting occurred after officer responded to a domestic incident involving a weapon around 9:40 a.m.
LATEST STORIES:
- California man allegedly caught eating 90-year-old grandmother’s body
- Dem lawmakers ‘horrified’ over Trump’s Bible photo op
- Largo police investigating officer-involved shooting
- US Senators to schedule an emergency hearing on police reform
- Polk Co. graduation plans altered to avoid ‘potential conflict’