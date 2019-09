TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa Police Department officers and an FWC animal trapper helped capture a large alligator this afternoon.

Police say the incident happened at Rowlett Park located at 2401 E Yukon Street in Tampa.

TPD

TPD

TPD

Officers say a very large and very angry alligator came out for a visit in the park near a posted “Warning Alligators” sign.

Although the sign features a cartoon alligator, police want residents to know alligators are no laughing matter.

