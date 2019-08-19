Large depressions form in Pasco County neighborhood

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pasco County Emergency Management team is working to determine the cause of 16 depressions found forming in a Hudson neighborhood Monday.

The emergency management team said the depressions exist between Sylvan Drive and Willow Brook Court in the Beacon Woods Community.







The initial assessment was conducted Tuesday, August 13. The latest site visit reportedly showed a slight increase in size of the depressions, but officials say there are no life-safety concerns at this time.

Homeowners in the area have been contacted, as well as representatives from the Home Owners Association.

“While ground anomalies are more prone to appear during heavy rain

events/ground saturation, a State Geologist or private contractor will have to determine the cause of the depressions,” Pasco Public Information Officer Brendan Fitterer said.