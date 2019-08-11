Lane closures on Interbay Boulevard in Tampa due to repairs

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The City of Tampa has closed all lanes of Interbay Boulevard between Sheridan Road and West Bay Avenue.

The Tampa Water Department is making repairs to the water distribution system on Interbay Boulevard.

Signs and barricades are currently in place to redirect traffic. However, drivers should still consider taking alternative routes and use caution while driving.

The road should return to normal traffic patterns at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

For more information on the road closure, please visit the City of Tampa’s website.