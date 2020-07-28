Land O’ Lakes man wins $1 million in scratch-off game

In this Thursday, July 17, 2014 photo, scratch-off lottery tickets for sale are on display at Eagles Express in Knightdale, N.C. North Carolinas lottery has steadily grown over its first decade and its leaders say it has room to grow even more in the coming years. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) –A Land O’ Lakes man has won $1 million in a Florida Lottery scratch-off game.

William Mallette, 61, claimed a $1 million prize at the Florida Lottery headquarters in Tallahassee after winning THE FASTEST ROAD TO $1,000,000 Scratch-Off game.

He opted to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $790,000.00.

Mallette bought the winning ticket from Shortcut Marathon, located at 5736 Land O’ Lakes Boulevard in Land O’ Lakes. The gas station gets a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The game offers 155 top prizes of $1 million and over $948 million in cash prizes. The overall odds of winning are one-in-2.79.

LATEST STORIES: