Lakewood Ranch man wins $500K from Guy Harvey scratch-off ticket

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Lakewood Ranch man reeled in the top prize this week from a new Florida Lottery scratch-off game.

According to the Florida Lottery, 54-year-old Robert Storo claimed the first $500,000 top prize from the GUY HARVEY $500,000 FLORIDA CASH scratch-off game.

Storo purchased his winning ticket from the Publix located at 11205 East State Road 70 in Bradenton.

The new $5 scratch-off launched in May and offers six top prizes of $500,000 and more than 3.4 million winning tickets. The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-4.03.

Players also have the opportunity to win other prizes by entering non-winning tickets into the Trucks, Bucks, and Trips Promotion. Promotion prizes include 2021 Ford F-150 Guy Harvey Edition pickup trucks, VIP getaway trips for two to the Cayman Islands, and $1,000. The trip prize winners will enjoy first-class airfare, an oceanfront suite, offshore fishing charter, helicopter tour of the Grand Cayman, a private lunch and gallery tour with Guy Harvey, and more!

For more information visit www.flalottery.com.

