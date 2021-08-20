Lakeland woman wins top prize from Guy Harvey ‘Trucks, Bucks, and Trips’ lotto promotion

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Lakeland woman is now driving in style after winning the top prize from the Florida Lottery’s Guy Harvey Trucks, Bucks, and Trips promotion.

According to the Florida Lottery, Kathleen Powers won a 2021 Ford F-150 Guy Harvey Edition pickup truck.

As part of the Trucks, Bucks, and Trips promotion, players of the GUY HARVEY $500,000 FLORIDA CASH scratch-off game enter into the promotional drawing for a chance to win the pickup truck, VIP trips to Grand Cayman Island, and $1,000 cash prizes.

A Bradenton man, Brent Marlow, won the VIP trip for two to the Cayman Islands to meet Guy Harvey.

Ten other Tampa Bay residents received the $1,000 cash prizes.

The $5 GUY HARVEY $500,000 FLORIDA CASH scratch-off launched in May and features more than $48.9 million in cash prizes, over $13 million prizes from $30 up to $1,000, and six top prizes of $500,000.

For more information on the promotional drawing, visit the Florida Lottery’s website.