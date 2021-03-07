Police: Man shot, killed by Lakeland officer after shooting woman outside home

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — An officer with the Lakeland Police Department shot and killed a man after witnessing him shoot a woman in a townhome community Sunday morning, the department said.

Police were called to the Cobblestone Landing Townhomes on Quarry Rock Road Sunday morning after reports of a domestic disturbance. When officers arrived, they witnessed a man shoot a woman in the parking lot.

One of the officers fired at the suspect, killing him. No officers were injured.

The female victim was transported to the hospital in “grave” condition, an official said.

Police don’t know yet the exact relationship between the male suspect and female victim.