Lakeland mother of 3 shot and killed while home with kids, police say

LAKELAND, Fla. ( WFLA) – Detectives are working around the clock to find out who shot and killed a young mother of three in a Lakeland home Sunday night.

The victim’s family has identified her to 8 On Your Side as 25-year-old Jeannairy “Jeannie” Dominguez.





Dominguez’s three children were inside the apartment on Monroe Street when the shots were fired just before 9:30 p.m. Sunday, police say. They were uninjured.

The children, all under the age of 8, were still in the home when officers arrived on scene.

“Not only for her family, but especially her children, we want to find the person responsible,” said Detective Robin Tillett of the Lakeland Police Department.

“I feel very strongly about seeing that she gets justice,” said Lakeland resident Ekho Powell.

Powell lives in the historic Lakeland neighborhood where the murder occurred. She didn’t know Dominguez, but she was still a neighbor.

“I feel like a sense of ownership that, ‘OK, it shouldn’t have happened here but since it happened here, I want to rally as a community,’” Powell said.

Powell went to her neighbors to look for witnesses and surveillance videos to give to investigators.

She offered up her own video, which captured gunshots in the distance.

“We all lost an amazing spirit in this world and are grieving a loss that is unbelievable,” reads a GoFundMe site set up to assist with funeral costs.

8 On Your Side counted 11 bulletholes in the front door of the apartment.

Police have not released a motive for the shooting or a suspect.

“We’ve seen a lot of activity on social media, which is great,” Tillett said. “But we’re asking people if you have any information, it doesn’t matter how small the tip is, it doesn’t matter how small the tip is, or what the information is, to call the detectives here at the Lakeland Police Department.”

You can contact Detective Hathcock at tammy.hathcock@lakelandgov.net or 863.834.6975.

To remain anonymous, contact Heartland Crime Stoppers – call 1-800-226 TIPS (8477), visit www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com and click on “Submit A Tip,” or download the free “P3tips” app on your smartphone or tablet.

