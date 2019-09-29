Lakeland fire crew battles Cash of America fire

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — The Lakeland Fire Department put out a fire at the Cash of America Pawn on Highway 98 Saturday night.

The fire department responded around 10:30 p.m. Crews said they observed smoke billowing around the roll-up door in the back of the building.

It took the crew less than 40 minutes to get the fire under control once they broke into the building.

No firefighters were injured on the scene. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

