Lakeland Aero Club to perform fly-by for city’s frontline workers Friday

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — The Lakeland Aero Club will perform a fly-by Friday in recognition of the city’s frontline workers.

Lakeland Aero Club, the largest youth flying club in the world, will be flying Friday morning between 8:30 and 8:55 to recognize and thank frontline workers at the Lakeland Fire Dept., Lakeland Police Dept., Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center, Polk County Sheriff’s Operations Center, Northwest & Southwest Command Centers, and Watson Clinic.

The route of the fly-by is as follows:

● Depart Lakeland Aero Club HQ

● Lakeland Fire Department, 701 E. Main St.

● Lakeland Police Department, 219 N. Massachusetts Ave.

● Lakeland Regional Health, 1324 Lakeland Hills Blvd.

● Watson Clinic, 1600 Lakeland Hills Blvd.

● Polk County Sheriff’s Northwest Command Center, 1045 W. Wedgewood Estates Blvd.

● Polk County Sheriff’s Southwest Command Center, 4120 US-98

● Polk County Sheriff’s Operations Center, 1891 Jim Keene Blvd. in Winter Haven

For questions or inquiries prior to or following the event, please contact Nicholas Poucher at Nicholas.P@LakelandAeroClub.org or 863-513-0085.

