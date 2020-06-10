Live Now
Tracking the Tropics: Keeping an eye on Gulf of Mexico as water temperatures get warmer

Lakeland Aero Club to perform fly-by for city’s frontline workers Friday

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Lakeland Aero Club

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — The Lakeland Aero Club will perform a fly-by Friday in recognition of the city’s frontline workers.

Lakeland Aero Club, the largest youth flying club in the world, will be flying Friday morning between 8:30 and 8:55 to recognize and thank frontline workers at the Lakeland Fire Dept., Lakeland Police Dept., Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center, Polk County Sheriff’s Operations Center, Northwest & Southwest Command Centers, and Watson Clinic.

The route of the fly-by is as follows:

● Depart Lakeland Aero Club HQ
● Lakeland Fire Department, 701 E. Main St.
● Lakeland Police Department, 219 N. Massachusetts Ave.
● Lakeland Regional Health, 1324 Lakeland Hills Blvd.
● Watson Clinic, 1600 Lakeland Hills Blvd.
● Polk County Sheriff’s Northwest Command Center, 1045 W. Wedgewood Estates Blvd.
● Polk County Sheriff’s Southwest Command Center, 4120 US-98
● Polk County Sheriff’s Operations Center, 1891 Jim Keene Blvd. in Winter Haven

For questions or inquiries prior to or following the event, please contact Nicholas Poucher at Nicholas.P@LakelandAeroClub.org or 863-513-0085.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss