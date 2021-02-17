Lake Wales man accused of burglarizing homes while families attended funerals

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Lake Wales man was arrested Monday after he allegedly burglarized 10 homes while families were away attending funerals.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said 42-year-old Ronald Rose was charged with 10 counts of residential burglary and grand theft between $20,000 and $100,000.

The 10 burglaries occurred between Oct. 1 and Feb. 8 in the areas of Auburndale, Mulberry, Lakeland, and Haines City, the sheriff’s office said. A detective investigating one of the more recent burglaries discovered there were at least nine others that had also occurred while the victims were away at a funeral.

Other similarities were that the burglaries occurred during the daytime and the primary target for theft included jewelry, watches, silver, coins and firearms.

Rose tracked down and arrested Monday. During an interview with a detective, he reportedly admitted to committing one of the Auburndale burglaries.

After obtaining a search warrant for Rose’s home, detectives found his gray Cadillac CTS which matched a vehicle description for a few of the other burglaries.

While searching Rose’s home, deputies found additional stolen property and returned it back to victims of ten other burglaries.

“People who burglarize or steal are low, so victimizing people during a time when they are grieving the loss of a loved one…that’s lower than low,” Sheriff Grady Judd said. “Someone who is willing to take advantage of people at a time like this has no compassion or consideration, and is a true menace to society.”

Detectives believe there are potentially more victims in the case, considering the type of items found in Rose’s home. If you believe you or someone you know could be one of Rose’s victims, contact the sheriff’s office at 863-298-6200.