Premium Getty Image for WFLA USE ONLY

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Labor Day is on Monday, and many businesses will be closed to give workers some much-needed time off.

Whether your plan to head to the grocery store or do business at the bank, you may be wondering which stores are open.

From banks to post offices to grocery stores, here’s what businesses will be open or closed on Monday.

BANKS

Most banks will be closed on Monday. Some in-store branches may be open, and bank mobile apps and ATMs may still be available.

POST OFFICES

U.S. Post offices are closed on Monday. FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx SmartPost will not be available. UPS Store locations will be closed, and no pickup or delivery service will be available.

GOVERNMENT OFFICES

Labor Day is a federal holiday, so city, county state and federal offices will be closed on Monday.

GROCERY STORES

Costco: Closed.

Publix: Open regular hours. Pharmacies may be closed or have shorter hours.

The Fresh Market: Open regular hours.

Trader Joe’s: Open regular hours.

Whole Foods Market: Open regular hours.

Winn-Dixie: Open regular hours.

DRUGSTORES

CVS: Open regular hours at most locations, shorter hours at some.

Walgreens: Open regular hours. Most pharmacies closed.

RETAIL

Best Buy: Open. Hours may vary by location.

BJ’s Wholesale: Open regular hours.

Dollar General: Open regular hours.

Home Depot: Open regular hours.

Home Goods: Open. Hours may vary by location.

J.C. Penney: Open regular hours.

Kohl’s: Open regular hours.

Lowe’s: Open regular hours.

Macy’s: Open. Hours may vary by location.

Sam’s Club: Open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. for plus members, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for club members.

Target: Open regular hours. Most pharmacies closed.

Walmart: Open regular hours.