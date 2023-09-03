TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Labor Day Weekend is here and WFLA has compiled a list of what’s open and what’s closed, along with any adjusted hours for the holiday.

GROCERY STORES:

Publix: Open regular hours. (excluding pharmacy)

Target: Open regular hours.

Walmart: Open regular hours.

Trader Joe’s: Open regular hours.

Whole Foods: Open regular hours.

Aldi: Limited hours. (Tampa hours)

DRUG STORES:

CVS: Open regular hours (pharmacy has adjusted hours)

Walgreens: Open regular hours.

RETAIL:

International Plaza and Bay Street is open for regular hours.

Westshore Plaza is open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Westfield Citrus Park is open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Countryside Mall is open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Tampa Premium Outlets is open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

University Mall is open 10:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Ikea: Open regular hours.

Dick’s Sporting Goods: Open regular hours.

Kohl’s: Open regular hours.

Lowes: Open regular hours.

Macy’s: Open regular hours.

Big Lots: Open regular hours.

Petco: Open regular hours.

TJ Maxx: Open regular hours.

Home Goods: Open regular hours.

BANKS:

Most banks are closed on Monday.

Banking through bank apps may be available.

ATMs may be available.

POST OFFICES:

U.S. Post Office, FedEx, and UPS are closed on Monday.

GOVERNMENT OFFICES/SERVICES: