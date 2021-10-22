La Segunda Cuban bread now available at some Tampa Publix locations

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Tampa delicacy can now be found at select Publix Super Markets.
La Segunda Bakery announced via Facebook its famous Cuban bread is available at several Publix locations in the Tampa area.
The current locations selling the loaves of bread are as follows:
- Publix at Hillsboro Plaza
- 2724 W. Hillsborough Avenue
- Publix at Westchase
- 12139 W. Linebaugh Avenue
- Publix at Carrollwood Square
- 5371 Ehrlich Road
- Publix on Hillsborough
- 8701 Hillsborough Avenue
- Publix at Westgate Plaza
- 12024 Anderson Road
- Publix at Channel Club
- 1105 E. Twiggs Street