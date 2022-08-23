TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Various Krispy Kreme stores across the Tampa Bay area are now selling “Original Glazed Soft Serve” ice cream in shakes, cones and cups.
The ice cream is made with ingredients from Krispy Kreme’s secret Original Glazed Doughnut recipe, including its glaze flavor and whole milk.
The lineup includes seven hand-spun shakes inspired by flavored doughnuts as well as waffle cones handmade fresh daily. Some of the toppings to the delicacies are made from dehydrated Original Glazed doughnuts.
The following Krispy Kreme shops will be selling Original Glazed Soft Serve:
- 3113 West Kennedy Blvd., Tampa
- 8425 North Florida Ave., Tampa
- 9100 4th St. N., St. Petersburg
- 2128 W. Brandon Blvd., Brandon
- 3790 US Highway 98 N., Lakeland
The shakes, cones and cups are available for dine-in, takeout and also by drive-thru.