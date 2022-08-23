TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Various Krispy Kreme stores across the Tampa Bay area are now selling “Original Glazed Soft Serve” ice cream in shakes, cones and cups.

The ice cream is made with ingredients from Krispy Kreme’s secret Original Glazed Doughnut recipe, including its glaze flavor and whole milk.

The lineup includes seven hand-spun shakes inspired by flavored doughnuts as well as waffle cones handmade fresh daily. Some of the toppings to the delicacies are made from dehydrated Original Glazed doughnuts.

(Courtesy: Krispy Kreme)

The following Krispy Kreme shops will be selling Original Glazed Soft Serve:

3113 West Kennedy Blvd., Tampa

8425 North Florida Ave., Tampa

9100 4 th St. N., St. Petersburg

St. N., St. Petersburg 2128 W. Brandon Blvd., Brandon

3790 US Highway 98 N., Lakeland

The shakes, cones and cups are available for dine-in, takeout and also by drive-thru.