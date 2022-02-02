TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A popular Tampa Bay barbecue joint is now open at Parsons Village Square in Seffner.

On Tuesday, Kojak’s House of Ribs welcomed customers to its new location on 1809 S Parsons Avenue.

The Tampa Bay staple, known for its house-made sauce and key lime pie, closed its location in South Tampa last year after the owner sold the property to developers. The restaurant on Gandy Boulevard had been in business for more than 40 years.

The new location has the same menu. The restaurant’s hours and more information are available on www.kojaksbbq.net.