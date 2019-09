TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Kohl’s has announced they will be hiring 90,000 seasonal associates nationwide. Nearly 600 of those hires will happen here in Tampa Bay.

Kohl’s will also be hosting its first-ever seasonal hiring day at all stores and e-fulfillment centers on Oct. 5. The company aims to hire 5,000 seasonal associates nationwide on that day.

Interested candidates can apply online at KohlsCareers.com/OurJobs.