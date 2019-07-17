Kohl’s currently hiring for seasonal positions

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Are you looking for a job in retail? If so, Kohl’s has got you covered.

The company is starting its hiring process for seasonal positions.

Kohl’s is currently looking for people to fill positions at 500 stores. In addition to the usual seasonal hires, Kohl’s will also hire another 3,000 people nationwide to support initiatives like in-store pickup.

Here are some of the local Kohl’s stores looking to hire seasonal employees:

Brandon – 11151 Lake Brandon Dr, Brandon, FL

Clearwater – 2514 FL-580, Clearwater, FL

South Sarasota – 3950 Central Sarasota Pkwy, Sarasota, FL

Sarasota – 3950 Central Sarasota Pkwy, Sarasota, FL

St. Petersburg – 4820 Park St N, St. Petersburg, FL

Seasonal hiring will begin at all Kohl’s stores, distribution and e-commerce fulfillment centers in August and will continue through the holiday season. Hiring needs are determined on an individual location basis and will vary by location and staffing needs.

For more information on the seasonal hiring opportunities, visit Kohl’s website.